US approves drug that made hair grow in 35% of patients with severe baldness – News

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved this week the first systemic drug for the treatment of a severe type of baldness: alopecia areata, characterized by irregular and acute hair loss.

The drug baricitinib (brand name Olumiant) underwent tests that showed the return of capillary coverage in up to 35% of patients who had already lost at least 50% of their hair volume because of the disease, compared with the group that had taken it. placebo.

The drug was able to raise hair coverage on the scalp to at least 80% by the 36th week of use, according to an FDA statement.

The MSD Manual of Diagnosis and Treatment describes alopecia areata as “an autoimmune disease that affects genetically susceptible individuals exposed to undefined environmental triggers” and adds that it “occasionally coexists with autoimmune vitiligo or thyroiditis.”

In certain cases, alopecia areata can lead to the total loss of hair, beard, eyebrows and eyelashes, as with the actress. Jada Pinkett Smithwife of actor Will Smith.

Previous studies suggest that the lifetime prevalence of alopecia areata in the world population is 2%. In the United States, the FDA estimates that about 300,000 people are diagnosed with the disease each year.

Until then, the available treatments involved injections of corticosteroids (anti-inflammatory drugs) and the use of topical anthralin and/or minoxidil, among other drugs aimed at autoimmune diseases.

Studies have shown that the reported side effects were: upper respiratory tract infections, headache, acne, high cholesterol levels, increased muscle-related blood markers, urinary tract infections, elevated liver enzyme levels, inflammation of hair follicles , fatigue, lower respiratory tract infections, nausea, genital yeast infection, low red blood cell count, low white blood cell count, abdominal pain, shingles and weight gain.

The laboratory that developed the drug, Eli Lilly, guarantees that the incidence of adverse effects was low, causing an abandonment rate of, on average, 2.2%.

“Today’s approval will help address a significant unmet need for patients with severe alopecia areata,” Kendall Marcus, director of the Division of Dermatology and Dentistry at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

The green light from the FDA, an agency considered a world reference, is the step for manufacturers to request the registration of medicines in other regulatory bodies, such as Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).



