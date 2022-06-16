“Valued at R$ 63 million”; Palmeiras wastes no time and ‘prepares’ Gustavo Scarpa’s replacement

O palm trees saw Corinthians slip through the 12th round and give Athletico a draw, even after having led the scoreboard with only 5 minutes of play, that is, if Atlético-GO wins this Thursday (16), it can open 3 points advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão. The team led by Abel Ferreira has already finished the preparation and will enter the field at 18:00, at Allianz Parque.

The phase currently lived is considered perfect, so much so that 2 titles have already been won this season, classifications are guaranteed and the results are treated as great at this moment. Anyway, the board still hasn’t given up on bringing more reinforcementsaiming to add even more quality and increase the chances of success.

In addition to Miguel Merentiel, at least 2 more reinforcements are expected, which would have already been approved by the technical committee. However, a piece of news has been making some Palmeiras fans sleepless: the renewal of Gustavo Scarpawhich has been the holder, is locked. The midfielder has already made it clear that he would like to play in Europe right now.

As a result of this situation, which still doesn’t have a hammer, the intention is already to think of a “plan B”, which is even available in the current squad: probable starter in tonight’s game, Gabriel Veron is treated as a possible replacement for shirt 14precisely for demonstrating quality and gaining morale with Portuguese.

Valued at 12 million euros, about R$63 million at the current price, the youngster has already played 83 games for the Verdão professional, scoring 13 goals, being a two-time champion of São Paulo (2020 and 2022), two-time champion of Libertadores (2021 and 2022), in addition to of the Copa do Brasil (2020) and Recopa (2022) titles. With growth and maturation, it is an alternative considered very interesting internally.