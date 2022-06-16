





Video of Brazilian stripper leaks during investigation hearing of Peru’s president Photo: reproduction

The video of a Brazilian stripper dancing was leaked this Wednesday during a court hearing held online in which a judge in Peru was evaluating whether or not the country’s president, Pedro Castillo, can be investigated on suspicion of corruption.

“They are showing some very suggestive images,” warned prosecutor Samuel Rojas, while explaining the reasons why Castillo should be investigated, during a virtual hearing with the participation of the judge and the president’s defense, among other judicial authorities.

In the images, which were broadcast by the Judiciary channel and retransmitted by Twitter, stripper Ricardo Milos appears with the name of a user in the defense of President Castillo, lawyer Benji Espinosa, which led to the hearing being suspended for a few minutes.

A Supreme Court judge was evaluating Castillo’s lawyer’s request to annul the investigation against the governor for allegedly directing a corruption scheme in which his former Minister of Transport and Communications, Juan Silva, currently a fugitive from justice, is involved.

Castillo’s defense is trying to prevent prosecutors from questioning him at a hearing scheduled for Friday. The defense alleges that Peru’s incumbent presidents have immunity and cannot be prosecuted during their five-year terms.

“They grossly leaked the video, giving the impression that it came from my office, which I deny,” attorney Espinoza told Reuters by phone.