Virgínia Fonseca disdains affection from Zé Felipe and vents: “I have no patience”

Virgínia Fonseca disdains the affection she receives from Zé Felipe and vents about feelings when participating in a podcast

On Wednesday night (15th), Virginia Fonseca opened his heart to detail his relationship with Zé Felipe. When participating in ‘PocCast’, the influencer explained that she doesn’t like to receive affection, regardless of the situation. Soon, all the demonstrations made by the singer end up being ignored.

“I am like this, I have no patience! I’m a romantic person, I like to please, but cute? zero!”explained the daughter-in-law of Leonardo. She then explained that her husband likes to pamper her a lot, but is always cut off by her explosive personality.

“Zé Felipe is super cute, affectionate, when he’s at home it’s all the time! he stays on top of me all the time, kissing me, but I don’t [dando carinho] in it, because I have no patience!”said.

In addition, Virginia also stressed that her firstborn, Maria Alicealso does not like displays of affection. “She won’t let me kiss her! I even posted a story that went viral, I went to kiss her, she was excited [de vômito], I swear to you! She hates, she’s full of don’t touch me! take the lap? she starts doing everything to get down! she doesn’t like it, just like me!”.

LIVIA ANDRADE COMPLAINS ABOUT FAKE PEOPLE

the presenter Lívia Andrade surprised his followers by making an outburst on his profile on social networks this Wednesday (15). That’s because, suddenly, the blonde shared a photo with an enigmatic, considered indirect for someone.

“For a world with more direct people. Whether to say they loved meeting you, ask for a date or send it to the bitch* that I gave birth*. No one has time to waste”, says the message.