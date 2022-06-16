what changes with the increase in the rate in Brazil and the USA

The Central Bank (BC) announced a new increase in the basic interest rate, the Selic, by half a percentage point, closing at 13.25% per year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve (Fed) raised the US interest rate to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, an increase of 0.75 percentage points. It was the biggest rise since 1994. The country intends to contain inflation and projects a slowdown in the economy and an increase in unemployment in the coming months.

In Brazil, the basic interest rate is levied on loans, financing and financial investments. The increase in the Selic raises income from investments in fixed income and financial investments, such as Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs), private bonds and Treasury bills.

The Treasury Selic is the main option for investors looking for a liquidity reserve, in addition to being the most secure investment in the country, according to iHUB Investimentos. Other investments, which pay bank interest rates, the CDI, are favored because it is a rate practiced by private banks very close to the Selic.

Lucas Sharau, an expert at iHUB, cites five other options that, linked to the CDI, are yielding more after the recent rise in the Selic rate:

The partial bulletin of the Focus Report, released at the beginning of the month, shows that market expectations for the Selic remained stable at the end of 2022, at 13.25%. For 2023, projections rose from 9.25% to 9.75% per year.

“Inflation in the world is at a higher pace than expected. At the last Fed meeting, there was an expectation that the impacts of the increase in interest rates would be enough to cool inflation, however, last week, with the publication of the CPI, the indicator of variation in prices in the United States, it became clear that this did not happen and that more stringent measures should be taken. For this reason, I would not find it strange for interest rates in Brazil to reach levels close to 15% at the end of the year, and the stock markets in the world suffering from strong drops”, says Lucas Sharau.

The National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulated in the last 12 months at 11.73% worries economists and specialists. The target set for the end of 2022 was 3.5%.

fed

The market speculates that the Fed will need to take more aggressive measures to control inflation. It is possible that there will be more increases and with greater impacts on interest rates for the next meetings of the body.

“This expectation made the market anticipate the agency’s decision and price a 0.75% rise on the US yield curve, affecting all securities on the market. If market expectations are confirmed, interest rates in the US could exceed 3% in 2022”, predicts Sharau.

“The fact that interest rates in the US are rising means that a large amount of money goes in search of the security that the US Treasury can offer at more attractive returns, leaving a little less money for more speculative positions such as in Brazil and other emerging countries. ”, completes.

B3

In less than five months, the Brazilian stock market has already surpassed 120 thousand points and is now close to 100 thousand points, that is, volatility is a constant at the moment.

“The Brazilian stock market is mostly composed of commodities, but it also has other segments in its composition, each one at its own time, we still have positive growth prospects for investments longer than six months to a year”, says Sharau.

For the specialist, in the commodities segment, there are remnants of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the prices of some companies may still be discounted in relation to the prices considered ‘fair’ by their shares.

According to Sharau, the election in Brazil can still impact the stock market and the national economy.