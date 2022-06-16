What effect can loud music have on the heart?

Loud sound is something that can be quite disturbing for some people, especially for those who are more sensitive, such as children and the elderly. In most cases, they can even cause fights between neighbors and end up in the case of the police. In addition, some research indicates that it can still be very bad for heart health.

The effects of noise pollution

In general, noise pollution is not taken seriously by people, even if it is quite annoying. However, studies on the harm it can bring are very old, especially when we talk about large urban centers. Because of this, there are several laws in order to reduce the effects of this pollution.

Even more than causing stress and inattention, loud music can cause a huge problem for the hearts of the most vulnerable people, such as the elderly, children and individuals with mental problems.

What do the studies indicate?

For more than 50 years, research has been carried out on the effect of loud noises in relation to heart changes, but in the beginning they did not produce so many results. However, in the last 10 years, some scientists have managed to identify very relevant changes in heart rate, with loud sound as the main aggravating factor.

When it gets too high, it can end up stimulating our brain systems that are responsible for emotions, so the body starts to produce responses stimulating some hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol. In this case, both can end up harming our heart when released in excess. Thus, some inflammation can arise, making it impossible to sleep peacefully and maintain a healthy routine.

After the studies, exposure to loud noise became part of the list of contraindications by cardiologists, especially for patients who have some heart disease. According to experts, it is even possible to compare this condition to the effect of secondhand smoke in relation to the damage it can cause to our cardiovascular system.