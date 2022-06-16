What other diseases can be confused with monkeypox? – News

In recent weeks, health professionals from Brazilian states and municipalities have started to deal with a new routine in the face of the emergence of suspected cases of monkeypox, a disease that can be confused with some others whose most common symptom is skin lesions.

Until a week ago, Brazil had not recorded a single case of monkeypox. now they are five confirmations.

Monkeypox, which is endemic (occurs frequently) in Africa, has become a global concernwith around 2,000 cases already reported in approximately 40 countries – the first was on May 7.

The Ministry of Health is still investigating eight other suspected cases. The waiting time for the confirmation or not of the infection raises doubts about the reasons that lead to the delay in diagnoses.

For infectious disease specialist Filipe Piastrelli, from the clinical staff of Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, there are two reasons for the lack of speed in diagnoses: the monkeypox outbreak is new here and in the world and the number of diseases that need to be ruled out until the case becomes suspicious.

“The Ministry of Health’s definition of a suspected case involves just that, a rash that cannot be explained by another illness. So, the first step is really to rule out other diseases that could explain the patient’s condition. In addition, it is a new thing, until now we had never had any history in Brazil, it is little known in our scenario. We’re still learning a lot about monkeypox,” he says.

Among the diseases suggested as a differential diagnosis by the medical literature and the WHO (World Health Organization) are: chickenpox (varicella), herpes simplex and shingles and the molluscum contagious disease.

Other diseases that also cause skin rashes that can raise doubts include syphilis, allergies and even, eventually, measles.





The infectologist explains that the most important thing is for doctors to collect a detailed history of patients.

“The level of information that the patient will direct us to one or another disease. First, understand well what the history is: when the lesion appeared, how is the evolutionary aspect of this lesion. We will see the patient as a photograph, but there is to understand how was the first lesion that appeared, how it evolved, how was the evolution in relation to fever”, warns Piastrelli.

THE fever is another symptom common to monkeypox and the diseases selected as a differential diagnosis. Patients also have swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, or groin.

The appearance of the pustules or lesions also helps doctors. “Each one of these diseases has particularities and, sometimes, only by the clinical history, by the context, we can differentiate”, points out the doctor.

In addition to clinical analysis, laboratory tests can be used to make the differential diagnosis. As the diseases to be investigated are common in Brazil, laboratories and the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) have these tests available.

If all other diseases have been ruled out, a molecular test (RT-PCR) is performed, which analyzes samples of material collected from the lesions, followed by genetic sequencing that will identify whether the infection is by the monkeypox virus (monkeypox virus). .

“These are exams that are time-consuming from a processing point of view”, recalls Piastrelli.

All five monkeypox patients in Brazil – three in São Paulo, one in Rio de Janeiro and one in Rio Grande do Sul – have recently traveled to European countries where the disease has an outbreak, that is, they are imported cases. There is currently no record of community transmission here.

Experts point out that the link with travel or contact with someone who has returned from abroad should also be considered.

In this context, a patient who had fever, swollen lymph nodes and skin lesions, with a travel history, is considered a probable case.

For Piastrelli, it is important at this time to reinforce guidelines to the population on the disease and symptoms.

“We still don’t have cases of internally transmitted monkeypox, our main risk factor is the person who has traveled abroad, or who has not traveled, but has had contact with someone suspected of having the disease and who has traveled. awareness of the population about the problem, about the risk of having a case and the search for assistance as soon as possible so that contingency measures are adopted properly”, concludes the infectologist.







