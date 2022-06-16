With the potential to overshadow the military, Bolsonaro praises Tereza Cristina

posted on 06/16/2022 06:00



(credit: Guilherme Martimon/Mapa)

The test balloon launched by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the possibility of having the federal deputy and former Minister of Agriculture Tereza Cristina (PP-MS) as a running mate in the reelection campaign is a reflection of a strategy to which the main palace advisors are already used to it. The chief executive has the habit of releasing theses before making decisions that affect his political future, without giving up his own convictions.

By publicly assuming the possibility of not paying for the name of General Braga Netto, current direct advisor to the president at Palácio do Planalto, Bolsonaro tests the advice he has received from the political wing that surrounds him: that Tereza Cristina could “air ” the ticket, bringing it closer not only to the female electorate but also to the non-bolsonarist, but conservative voter.

Yesterday, Bolsonaro touched on the subject again, showing that he intends to feed this debate for a while longer. In an interview with journalist Leda Nagle, he insisted on stressing that the name of the general is still a hypothesis. “I didn’t even say that Braga Netto is my deputy, how am I going to change? I’m going to change my wife if I haven’t even got married yet? Braga Netto had a remarkable time in Rio de Janeiro, in the intervention. He did an exceptional job with me, here, a difficult ministry (of Defense). It is highly rated (for vice),” he said.

About Tereza Cristina, he declared to be an “excellent name”, with “power of articulation”. “Cotadíssima, excellent person too. They want to have a fight there, man and woman. They will want to say that I prefer not a woman, but a man, or else make a fuss”, she commented.

The two left their respective ministerial posts to contest the October elections. Tereza Cristina is in pre-campaign for a Senate seat in Mato Grosso do Sul. Braga Netto awaits confirmation of his name as vice. “Tereza Cristina is an exceptional name for the Senate, as it is exceptional for being vice president too, due to her power of articulation. But the gavel is not beaten on her name or on Braga Netto”, reinforced the president.

O Mail spoke to palace sources linked to both the political and military wing and, in both cases, none of them saw in the news any indication of a “confrontation” or a “dispute” over the president’s preference. “There is no dispute, what there are are different views”, said one interlocutor, for whom “the military does not do politics”. What the Chief Executive requires, according to this source, is trust in his future running partner. “Braga Netto has 100% of the president’s confidence. Tereza Cristina, not so much”, he said.

The name of the former minister was not released at random. The fact that Bolsonaro has been practically stationary for months in the voting intention polls requires, for the political wing of the Planalto, a more vigorous movement towards the non-Bolsonarist electorate, in particular, women, responsible for the highest rates of rejection of the president. “We have a serious problem with the female vote, and a woman would air the ticket”, analyzed this interlocutor. For him, Tereza Cristina may be “the novelty” that is missing to move the pre-campaign. The political experience and good dialogue with agribusiness, the main base of support for the president in the economic sector, also weigh in favor of the deputy.

The fact that the deputy is from the PP, a party presided over by the current Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, weighs little on the decision of the Chief Executive. Tereza is a former member of DEM, which merged with PSL to create União Brasil. Due to internal differences, the former minister decided to change clubs. The relationships between her and Ciro Nogueira are institutional. “Ciro barely knows Tereza,” an advisor to the Civil House told the Correio. He recognizes that the parliamentarian did “a great job” at the Ministry of Agriculture and showed loyalty to Bolsonaro. The source believes that the deputy will accept the invitation, if that is the decision of the president.

Tereza Cristina’s office informed, through a note, that she is “concentrated in the exercise of the parliamentary mandate and, on weekends, in the pre-campaign to the Senate, traveling around the state and participating in meetings, events and meetings”. Aides have said that she has not received any invitation from the president. (Collaborated by Cristiane Noberto)