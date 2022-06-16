Without Madson and Auro, Bustos will have to improvise on the side against Bragantino

Coach Fabián Bustos will have a big headache to climb Santos next Saturday, in the match against Red Bull Bragantino, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. The commander will not have a home right back to climb.

Both Madson and Auro are out of action. The first is recovering from a moderate muscle injury in the femoral biceps of the left thigh last Saturday, in the 1-1 draw with Atlético-MG. The second will be suspended after receiving the third yellow card in the 2-1 victory over Juventude.

That way, Bustos will have to improvise some player in the position. The main candidate is Lucas Braga. The striker has been used several times as a winger by the Argentine, especially when Peixe needs to seek the result. Playing on the side, by the way, is nothing new for shirt 30. Last season, he played as a left winger with Fábio Carille.

Another alternative is to bet on the young Vinícius Balieiro, who has also held the position. Since Bustos took over Alvinegro Praiano, however, Menino da Vila has been little used. The midfielder played only twice with the coach. In one of those matches, by the way, he was right-back.

The commander still has two more training sessions to define who will play in the position. Santos and Bragantino face each other on Saturday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro.

