Woman accused of killing boyfriend after chasing him using AirTag

A woman in the United States is accused of murdering her boyfriend after stalking him using Apple’s object tracking device, the AirTag. After seeing him talking to another woman, she would have run over the 26-year-old boy.

Based on location data, Gaylyn Morris, 26, followed Andre Smith to a mall in the city of Indianapolis on the 3rd of June.

Outside, Morris asked one of the witnesses if Smith was inside a bar called Tilly’s Pub, claiming that the AirTag indicated his location inside the establishment, according to information from The Register, which had access to investigation documents.

“She said her boyfriend, Andre Smith, had a GPS tracker and showed he was there,” the affidavit says.

A physical confrontation then began. Morris took an empty beer bottle and claimed that Smith was cheating on her.

Faced with the confusion, the pub manager ordered those involved to leave the place after the young woman punched Smith and threw a bottle at the woman who was with him.

According to witnesses, the fight continued in the parking lot. Afterwards, Morris got into the car and left the scene. However, when the boy was near the Metro Diner restaurant on a sidewalk, his girlfriend took advantage of the moment to run him over.

The partner ended up being hit and fell under the car. Morris backed the vehicle and then advanced on the victim’s body, according to reports.

One of the witnesses of the deposition got in front of the car to try to stop the action, but could not. She was hit in the waist by the vehicle’s mirror.

Police found Smith’s body still under a dark blue 2010 Chevrolet Impala, registered to Morris, who remained at the scene. The boy’s death was confirmed at 00:56.

Initially, the woman denied using the AirTag to track her boyfriend.

After detectives threatened to issue a search warrant for the vehicle, the young woman admitted that she had installed the Apple tracker in her partner’s car, in the back seat near a cup holder.

In February of this year, Apple announced that it is working to have AirTags used to track objects and not to track people.

