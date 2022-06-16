Xbox & Bethesda Showcase: The most viewed trailers on YouTube, the first is a surprise

It’s interesting to see which are the most viewed trailers on YouTube for the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, also because the first one is a surprise not to be Starfield, contrary to what one might think given the hype about them on social networks and on websites about the new game. from Bethesda.

Here’s the ranking of the most viewed Xbox & Bethesda Showcase trailers on YouTube, roughly 48 hours after the show on June 12:

minecraft legends – 4.8m+ Starfield Gameplay – 4m+ Diablo IV Gameplay + Necromancer – 2m+ Overwatch 2 F2P + Junker Queen – 2m+ Hollow Knight Silksong – 1.7m+ ark 2- 1.7m+

Most Viewed Xbox Showcase Trailers on YouTube in 48 hours (not including reaction videos) • Minecraft Legends – 4.8m+

• Starfield Gameplay – 4m+

• Diablo IV Gameplay + Necromancer – 2m+

• Overwatch 2 F2P + Junker Queen – 2m+

• Hollow Knight Silksong – 1.7m+

• Ark 2- 1.7m+ pic.twitter.com/izpfO5uyR6 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) June 14, 2022

Interestingly, but actually not so much, the most viewed trailer turns out to be minecraft legendsthe new strategic game announced during the presentation event by Mojang.

Being based on one of the most popular games in the world today, as well as best seller of all time, this is not really surprising. We know the game’s overwhelming popularity and yet Starfield is still a new IP.

We must also consider how the ranking is based on unofficial data: it was prepared by the usual and attentive Benji-Sales on Twitter, compiling the uploads without considering the reaction videos and the edited ones, but it can be indicative to detect the general trend, in addition to the individual numerical data that may not be accurate.

Another important point is that the first four games, if the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is approved, are or will be from Microsoft, which shows that the company has strong names on its hands – and that they are not Forza, Gears or Halo.