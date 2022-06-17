10 easter eggs and references in the second episode of the series

Kamala Khan continues to discover her own powers!
After a fascinating debut, Ms. Marvel returned this Wednesday (15) for its newest episode. here we see Kamala Khan testing and experimenting with your skills, while enlisting the help of your friends and even developing a crush by a boy from your school. However, things also start to get dark for the young heroine!
The second chapter of the new production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues the painstaking work begun by the first, exploring Kamala’s adventures with a surprising level of comic book fidelity despite the change in powers. And here, you can check 10 easter eggs and references that we found in the second episode of Ms. Marvel!
Paul Rudd’s Eternal Youth
At the very beginning of the chapter, we see Kamala Khan uniting with Bruno Carelli while talking about what he discovered about his powers. She says that she made several tests with the skills, and that she even thought she was able to control ants, just like the Ant Manwhich attracts a certain curiosity on the part of Bruno.
The boy asks what made her think that the two of them had the same gifts, and Kamala soon replies: “We are charming and look younger than we are“. Intentional or not, this could be a joke on the actor who plays the hero, Paul Ruddas many internet memes point to the fact that he always looks young, as if he hasn’t aged.
Genetic powers…
Afterwards, Bruno makes his own tests with Kamala Khan. He discovers that the heroine’s gifts don’t come from the bracelet, but from herself – and the object is just a way to “activate” those gifts. That is, everything is written in the girl’s genetics, which should certainly sound familiar to fans of Kamala in the comics.
In a way, this is a reference to the fact that his inhuman gifts in the comics are also genetically inherited. However, it has to go through the process of terrigenesis to activate your abilities. We still don’t know if Kamala’s Inhuman legacy will be maintained, but this explanation sounds even “true” to its origins in the comics, even if the powers are different.
Asgardian Kamala?
Upon discovering that her powers are genetic and not coming from the bracelet, Kamala begins to formulate theories for her origin. She wonders if she is somehow an Asgardian. As soon as that thought pops into her head, she makes a joke saying that she might be a relative of Thorthe God of Thunder Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Despite being just a joke with direct references to the Son of Odin, the scene also makes us wonder about the inclusion of Asgardians on Earth. As we know, after the events of Thor: Ragnarokthe last children of Asgard are living on Earth – and it wouldn’t be surprising if we soon see human-Asgardian hybrids being born out there…
Hard Light and the Danger Room
When trying to explain their powers, Kamala Khan says they are like “hard light”. And while it’s a very simple description of his abilities, there’s a hidden reference to the comic book Marvel here – especially with regard to the X-Menas the term “hard light” is associated with the Danger Room.
For those who don’t know, the Danger Room is a compartment located in the Children of the Atom base at Xavier Manor, and serves as a combat training ground for mutants. The holograms created in the room are produced with “hard light”, a solid manifestation of light, which allows the heroes to face things that are tangible but not lethal.
Death of Natasha Romanoff
THE Black Widow may not be mentioned by name in this episode, but there are two very curious references to the late heroine. The first happens when Kamala is testing her gifts on top of a building. At one point, she falls and Bruno tries to catch her, but she soon tells him to let go. When this happens, we see that she was only a few centimeters from the ground.
This is a joke with the death of Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Endgamesince it also asks that the Archer hawk let go. In the same episode, towards the end, we see Kamala Khan striking a pose very similar to what Natasha always does when she is in action – a pose that was even mocked by the spy’s sister, Yelena Belova.
Powers out of control
The episode ends up pulling several scenes and details taken directly from the comics. Ms. Marvel. An example of this happens when Kamala begins to notice physical changes and imbalances thanks to her powers – something that is manifested when her nose starts to glow in the middle of class. In the comics, something very similar happens.
In her original stories, Kamala Khan not only possesses elastic gifts, but also displays a kind of bioluminescence, which makes your body glow in shades of yellow. Eventually, she finds herself glowing in the middle of school, and runs to the bathroom to hide. Although the gifts in the series are different, the scene is very similar.
Kamran
Another element that seems to be taken straight from the comics Ms. Marvel is your relationship with Kamran, a boy Kamala is immediately attracted to. The episode seems to recreate several scenes from the comics – such as, for example, when the two begin to connect more when talking about their interests in Bollywood cinema.
The comics that are “adapted” into these scenes of Kamala and Kamran are precisely Ms. Marvel Vol. 3 #13-14, which in turn are the stories where Kamran is presented. Interestingly, he turns out to be a villain working for the organization. Lineage, and tries to kidnap Kamala so she can join the group. In the comics, Kamran is also Inhuman.
The Eternals have not been forgotten!
Having opened in theaters last year, eternal was one of the most ambitious and daring films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, since then we’ve never had any reference or connection with the movie and the other projects in the franchise… until now. For the first time, we see a direct quote to one of the characters of the “race” of super beings.
This happens when Kamala Khan and Kamran are talking in a cafeteria. The two start talking about Bollywood cinema, and Kamala soon hands over her mother, saying that she has a crush huge by the actor. Kamran says that his mother is in love with “Kingo Senior” – which as we know, is a disguise used by Kingo to hide his immortality.
healthy
The series continues to greatly develop the story of Kamala’s family and her relationship with her Pakistani relatives – a distant reality, as the girl was born and raised in New Jersey. However, there is a curious detail regarding Kamala’s maternal grandmother: in the comics, she doesn’t have a name and is always just called nani (or naani).
In the series, the character is given a name: healthya direct tribute to Sana Amanateditor of marvel comics. Sana was one of those responsible for the creation of Kamala Khan, alongside the writer G. Willow Wilson and the artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie. To this day, she is very faithful to the character and considers her her greatest creation.
A familiar drone…
At the end of the chapter, we can see Kamala Khan being persecuted by members of the Damage Control Departmentan organization that is already well known to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universehaving appeared prominently in the films of the Spider man. However, here, they are very aggressive and use a drone to try to capture Ms. Marvel.
Turns out, if you pay close attention, the drone it is very similar to the drones of the line EDITwhich are connected to the glasses Tony Stark and provide a powerful defense system. The last time we saw these drones in action, they were being controlled by Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.