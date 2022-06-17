10 easter eggs and references in the second episode of the series

Kamala Khan continues to discover her own powers!

After a fascinating debut, Ms. Marvel returned this Wednesday (15) for its newest episode. here we see Kamala Khan testing and experimenting with your skills, while enlisting the help of your friends and even developing a crush by a boy from your school. However, things also start to get dark for the young heroine!

The second chapter of the new production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues the painstaking work begun by the first, exploring Kamala’s adventures with a surprising level of comic book fidelity despite the change in powers. And here, you can check 10 easter eggs and references that we found in the second episode of Ms. Marvel!