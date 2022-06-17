11 symptoms deliver that you are low in magnesium; see risks

Minerals are important nutrients for maintaining health, one of which is magnesium. In addition to being a mineral, it is also an important electrolyte in the body. Virtually all of the magnesium (99%) in your body is present in your bones, muscles and soft tissues, with only 1% being distributed in your bloodstream.

Compared to all others, magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral, which highlights its importance for health. It works by controlling blood glucose and helps regulate blood pressure, in addition to other functions.

What is magnesium for in the human body?

It would not be feasible to cite all the functions that magnesium plays within the body. It engages with 300 organic reactions and is central to most of it. However, it is possible to mention some of the main advantages of the nutrient:

It acts on muscle contractions;

Regulates insulin metabolism;

It works for the regulation of blood pressure;

Interferes with human reproduction;

It synthesizes DNA and protein;

It acts on nerve transmission.

Main symptoms of magnesium deficiency in the body:

In the same way that the mineral generates a number of essential benefits for the body, magnesium deficiency can produce very unpleasant symptoms, such as:

Migraine; Muscle weakness cramps; Glaucoma; Hypertension; Impotence; Recurrent bacterial or fungal infections; Insomnia and trouble sleeping; Weak bones and potentially osteoporosis; Worsening of PMS symptoms; Restless leg syndrome.

Normally, magnesium deficiency is associated with various health conditions. They include heart failure, chronic migraine, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

If you experience any of the symptoms listed above, seek specialized medical attention to find out the best treatment available for you.