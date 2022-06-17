12 antique objects that are worth a lot of money; see if you have

It is common to keep old objects at home, whether toys or electronic devices. Many of them we don’t even use anymore or we don’t even remember that they are kept in some corner of the house. But did you know that some of these objects can be real gems?

That’s right. It’s just that they can be worth a lot of money these days. It is worth mentioning that the market for second-hand antique objects has been growing a lot in recent years, attracting people who love to relive stories through these objects and, of course, collectors.

See, below, the list we prepared with 12 old objects worth a lot of money nowadays. Enjoy and also see if you have one of these gems kept at home.

1. Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon

The original Millennium Falcon Lego Star Wars was released in the 1980s and has 7,541 pieces, in addition to the figures that are part of the spacecraft’s crew. The version of this Lego is now worth approximately R$ 10,000.

2. Super Mario – Mario Kart 64

Of course, one of the most iconic characters in the gaming world could not be left out of this list, Super Mario. To represent it, we selected the game Mario Kart 64. Launched in 1996, the game can cost more than R$ 300 nowadays.

3. Tamagotchi

The Tamagotchi, a Japanese electronic toy that looks like a key ring, can currently cost R$100, in the used and most basic version. There is a rarer version of the toy that, if sealed, can cost BRL 10,000.

4. iPhone 1st Generation

Launched in 2007, the 1st Generation iPhone revolutionized the cell phone industry and ushered in the smartphone era. Today, the sealed versions of the device can be sold for more than R$ 2 thousand.

5. Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

The NES, better known as Nintendo, had its first release in 1985. In its heyday, 62 million of them were sold and over 500 million games were sold worldwide. Nowadays, it can be found for the price of R$ 2 thousand, if complete and inside the box.

6. Apple Smooth

Launched in 1983 by Apple, Lisa was a computer that revolutionized computing and computing at the time it was released. As it is one of Apple’s most coveted models, the device can be sold for nothing less than R$ 200 thousand.

7. Casio calculator watch

Launched in the 1980s, the Casio calculator watch can currently be worth R$400.

8. Game Boy Color

Released in 1998, the Game Boy Color is the most famous version of the Game Boy. At the time, children and teenagers played Pokémon, Metal Gear, Donkey Kong and Super Mario on it. Today, the toy can be found in the antiques market for R$ 2 thousand. Games can be found for R$ 4 thousand.

9. Super Soaker

The Super Soaker is a toy water gun that was very successful in the 1990s. To give you an idea, more than 200 million of these water guns were sold worldwide. Today, it can cost more than R$400.

10. Nokia 3310

Who has never played the snake game on the Nokia 3310 cell phone? This handset is one of the most popular and desired phones. In good condition, it can be worth up to R$100. When sealed, it can be worth R$500.

11. Cute Puppet

Boneco Fofão was a hit with kids during the 80’s. The character Fofão had his own TV show, records, movies and comic books. If in good condition, the doll can be worth more than R$1,000.

12. Sony Walkman

Launched in 1970, Sony’s Walkman was one of the world’s first portable music players. It worked with cassette tapes and only lost its popularity with the arrival of the Discman. In good condition, a Walkman can cost R$ 2 thousand.