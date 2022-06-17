19 people were murdered in rural conflicts in 2022, points out Pastoral Land Commission | Environment

In 2022, until May, 19 people were killed in rural conflicts in Brazil according to a preliminary report by the Documentation Center of the Pastoral Land Commission (Cedoc-CPT).

By way of comparison, in the entire year of 2021, 35 homicides were recorded.

The new data, which do not consider the case of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips, show that:

4 murders took place in the state of Pará, which had the highest number of cases: 3 environmentalists were murdered and one landless;

Of the total number of homicides, 5 were by indigenous people and 2 by quilombolas;

Furthermore, according to the CPT, 4 landless people, 2 settlers and 2 other small rural landowners were murdered by May in the country.

Carlos Lima, from the national coordination of the CPT, assesses that these numbers are increasing and points to both failures by the federal government in monitoring conflicts over land in Brazil and a “certainty” of impunity that leads to an increase in crimes.

“It is necessary to understand this violence that we are experiencing within the context of a government that made the option of putting the State at the service of land grabbing, illegal mining, logging. A State contrary to the lives of peoples, communities and forests”, he says.

“It is impossible to continue living with this situation. Brazilian society has to act immediately and demand the defense of the communities […]. Crimes against indigenous people, against leaders, against environmentalists need to be punished in an exemplary manner,” she adds.

Who were the murdered environmentalists?

At the beginning of the year, as shown by the g1, a family of environmentalists was murdered in São Félix do Xingu, in southeastern Pará. According to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), José Gomes, known as Zé do Lago, his wife Márcia Nunes Lisboa and his daughter Joene Nunes Lisboa were shot dead.

Also according to the MPF, the couple had lived there for more than 20 years and developed an environmental project to protect turtles, “repopulating the waters of the Xingu with baby turtles every year”.

At the time, the Federal Public Ministry stated that the facts were extremely serious and that they were part of a context of repeated attacks on environmentalists and human rights defenders in the country.

Who were the murdered indigenous people?

Most of the indigenous people killed (3) were from the Yanomami Indigenous Land, the largest indigenous reserve in Brazil, located between Amazonas and Roraima.

The CPT does not confirm, but the three cases in the report are dated April 11, when it was reported that two indigenous people died in an armed conflict on the indigenous land, and April 25, when it was also reported that a 12-year-old Yanomami had been raped and killed by prospectors on the reserve.

At the time of the cases, g1the president of the District Council for Yanomami and Ye’kuana Indigenous Health (Condisi-YY), Júnior Hekurari Yanomami, stated that illegal miners had encouraged the April 11 conflict by handing over weapons to indigenous people who were in favor of mining the reserve.

Regarding the teenager’s case, Hekurari said that she was alone in the Aracaçá community, in Amajarí, in the north of Roraima, when she was attacked by miners. In early May, Jornal Nacional reported that the Federal Police investigation into the homicide complaint, which had not been completed, pointed out that the case was misunderstanding and that there was no trace of the reported crimes at the scene.