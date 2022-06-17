2022 Press Trophy: Anitta, Sandy, Jão, Tatá Werneck and Amor de Mãe stand out; Eliana gets emotional when she meets Silvio Santos again – watch

Wednesday night (15) was marked by the 58th Press Trophy ceremony, presented by Silvio Santos and shown by SBT. The award, which honored the best of Brazilian TV and music in 2021, was voted by journalists and internet users, with both the Press Trophy and the Internet Trophy. The event represents the resumption of the in-person delivery of the awards, which has not happened since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For this reason, the ceremony also celebrated personalities who won the award in previous years, but were unable to receive it. This was the case of Eliana, winner of the “Best Presenter” category in 2018 by both popular and specialized media votes.

“I’m so excited to be here, for this award, for everything. For the accomplishments as a woman, mother, professional… It’s been 17 uninterrupted years on Sundays talking to the Brazilian family and I just have to thank you. I’m too happy“, celebrated the artist, excited. She also spoke about the period in which she did not see her boss and mentor, Silvio Santos: “This is a meeting of millions. I haven’t seen you in two and a half years. I was dying of longing“. Watch:

Silvio Santos led the award, with a total of five statuettes: “Best Presenter” (Press and Internet Trophy); “Best Auditorium Show” (Press and Internet Trophy) and “Best TV Show” (Internet Trophy). ‘Amor de Mãe’ came close behind with four awards: “Best Soap Opera” (Internet Trophy); “Best Actress” for Regina Casé (Press and Internet Trophy) and “Best Actor” (Press Trophy) for Chay Suede.

The “Jornal Nacional”, also from TV Globo, received four statuettes: both in the “TV Newspaper” and “Telejornal Presenter” categories. The consensus among internet users and journalists was also repeated in the categories “Best Humorous Program”, won by “Vai que Cola”, by Multishow, and “Best Singer”, by Jão, who hit the charts with the hit “Idiota”. Anitta, Sandy, Tatá Werneck and Marcos Mion were also remembered.

Check out the full list of winners!

Singer

Press Trophy: Anita

Internet Trophy: Sandy

Singer

Press Trophy:

Internet Trophy: John

Humorous Program

Press Trophy: Vai que Cola

Internet Trophy: Vai que Cola

Auditorium Program

Press Trophy: Silvio Santos Program

Internet Trophy: Silvio Santos Program

TV Presenter or Animator

Press Trophy: Silvio Santos

Internet Trophy: Silvio Santos

Talk show

Press Trophy: Lady Night

Internet Trophy: What’s This Story, Porchat?

Journalistic Program

Press Trophy: Reporter Profession

Internet Trophy: Opinion in the Air

TV news

Press Trophy: Jornal Nacional

Internet Trophy: Jornal Nacional

TV news presenter

Press Trophy: Renata Vasconcellos

Internet Trophy: Renata Vasconcellos

TV program

Press Trophy: Cauldron

Internet Trophy: Silvio Santos Program

Novel

Press Trophy: A Mother’s Love and A Place in the Sun

Internet Trophy: A Place in the Sun

Actor

Press Trophy: Chay Suede

Internet Trophy: Selton Mello

Actress

Press Trophy: Regina Casé

Internet Trophy: Regina Casé