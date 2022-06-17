A beer a day can be good for the gut, says study

A group of researchers from the New University of Lisbon found that having a beer a day can increase the good bacteria in your gut. The study, published in Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistryrevealed that non-alcoholic beers also have the same effect.

According to the research, among those analyzed, those who drank a beer every night had healthier intestines. In theory, this could reduce the risk of developing heart disease and type 2 diabetes, for example.

The study included 19 healthy men, ages 23 to 58. They were invited to drink 330ml bottles of Super Bock beer with dinner every night for a month. Half of the beers contained 5.2% alcohol, while the others were non-alcoholic.

At the end of the experiment, there were no visible differences in the men’s weight, fat mass or cholesterol levels. Analysis of fecal samples showed that they had a greater variety of bacteria in their intestines. Both groups had a 7% increase.

For the researchers, the results show that consuming a bottle of beer, regardless of alcohol content, can be beneficial for men’s gut health. Despite using lager beer for the analysis, scientists expect all types of beer to have the same effect.