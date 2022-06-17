“A cool sprout” retraces the brief career of rock pioneer Celly Campello

Marianna Alexandre and Murilo Armacollo play the brothers Celly and Tony Campello in the film by Luiz Alberto Pereira, which opens today (Photo: Pandora/Disclosure)

Celly Campello (1942-2003) entered the history of Brazilian music as the pioneer of rock in the country – and also for having abandoned her career at its peak to get married. These are the questions that guide the biopic “Um broto legal”, which opens this Thursday (16/6), in Belo Horizonte.

Directed by Luiz Alberto Pereira (“Hans Staden” and “Red Carpet”), the film adopts a naive, soap opera tone to accompany this trajectory. The period goes from 1958, when she is discovered in Taubaté, in the interior of São Paulo, and goes until 1962, when she leaves music. Leading roles are film debutante Marianna Alexandre (Celly) and Murilo Armacollo (brother Tony Campello).

Also born in Taubaté, Pereira, from another generation, did not know her – married, Celly moved to Campinas, where she lived until her death due to cancer. But the filmmaker says that history has always accompanied him since he was a child. To write the script, with Dimas Oliveira Jr., he used mainly the memory of Tony, now 86 years old.

“We did extensive research in periodicals and magazines, as well as interviews with musicians and artists from the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS-SP) collection. But Tony was fundamental. I used not only many stories he told, but also objects”, comments Pereira. Photographs and awards that Celly received are in the film’s setting.

Celly, who had been singing since she was a child, as a teenager had a program on local radio. Tony, who had artistic pretensions, left his hometown for São Paulo. It is there that he, playing in the evening, is invited to record a two-track compact. It would be in English and Tony thought it would be wrong for him to sing “Handsome boy”. He tried to take his sister to the capital.

Although Celly’s first recordings were in English, she only really broke through singing in Portuguese. First, with “Estúpido cupido”, followed by “Banho de Lua” and “Broto legal”, among other hits.

Videotape only arrived in Brazil in 1960. Until then, there was no way to store the images transmitted on television. According to Pereira, even after an extensive search, no moving image of Celly singing was found. “Not just me, but Tony has been looking for a lot longer than I have.”

In video, there are images of Celly participating in two films by Mazzaropi, “Jeca Tatu” (1959) and “Zé do Periquito” (1960) – the actor and filmmaker, born in São Paulo, was raised in Taubaté, where he made several of your movies. Celly and Tony’s career had a revival in the 1970s, following the success of the global soap opera “Estúpido Cupido” (1976).

But the film covers the beginning of the trajectory: how two brothers from the countryside became the face of rock music as a youth expression in Brazil. For the main roles, Pereira auditioned a lot. When he arrived at Marianna, he saw that he had found his protagonist. “At the casting, there was a piano that I would put the actresses to play. When I saw her singing ‘Stupid Cupid’, I saw that it was her.”

There are several songs performed in the film – in the studio and on TV. The records were made by other singers. “The songs are playback, so much so that I didn’t need the actors to be excellent singers, but they had to have heard.”

Murilo and Marianna had already done musicals together, so there was already harmony between them, says the director. Tony Campello even watched some footage. “He looked at Murilo with that topknot and said ‘what a strange thing’ (given the resemblance)”, says Pereira.

“A LEGAL SPROUT”

(Brazil, 2022, 94min, by Luiz Alberto Pereira, with Marianna Alexandre and Murilo Armacollo) – Premieres this Thursday (16/6) at UNA Cine Belas Artes (Room 3, 6pm and 8pm)