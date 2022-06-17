A little wine can go well: learn about the benefits of resveratrol – 06/16/2022

Wine connoisseurs are always looking for an opportunity to use the corkscrew and enjoy a bottle: from relieving everyday stress to celebrating important achievements!

The drink is rich in resveratrol, a compound from the polyphenol family found mainly in the skin of red fruits, such as grapes. This substance, widely present in red wine, has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can be beneficial to your health by:

improve cholesterol profile

reduce blood pressure

help control blood sugar

positively modify the intestinal flora

rejuvenate arteries and inhibit clot formation

strengthen immunity

A curiosity about him: it is even believed that resveratrol is one of the components of red wine that contributes to the French paradox, which refers to a low prevalence of heart problems, even with high consumption of saturated fat among the French.

Regarding resveratrol supplementation, data are still quite scarce, although some studies have already suggested that it may be a useful tool to assist in the treatment of metabolic conditions such as diabetes, obesity and changes in cholesterol.

Therefore, while more consistent studies do not point to the safety and efficacy of high doses of resveratrol, there is no formal recommendation to supplement it in the form of capsules.

While we wait for more data, a little wine can go down well. There are reported benefits of moderate consumption. But remember, like everything in life, balance is key! As it is an alcoholic product, its consumption must be conscious and controlled.

Recent analysis of preliminary health data from more than 300,000 alcohol (especially wine) drinkers, presented at this year’s American Heart Association (AHA) conference, showed that moderate consumption of wine, when consumed during meal, was associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Even with positive results, it is cautioned that this is not a reason to encourage people who do not drink to start consuming alcohol.

It is worth reinforcing for those who consume regularly: it is recommended that daily consumption does not exceed approximately 150 ml for women and 300 ml for men, that is, the equivalent of 1-2 glasses of wine.

In addition, it is essential that you are evaluated by your doctor for the presence of any health condition that could be negatively affected by alcohol consumption. Otherwise, to current wine consumers, enjoy it in moderation and health to all!

References

1. Chaplin A, Carpéné C, Mercader J. Resveratrol, Metabolic Syndrome, and Gut Microbiota. Nutrients. 2018 Nov 3;10(11):1651.

2. Malaguarnera L. Influence of Resveratrol on the Immune Response. Nutrients. 2019 Apr 26;11(5):946.

3. https://scitechdaily.com/drinking-wine-with-meals-associated-with-lower-risk-of-type-2-diabetes/.