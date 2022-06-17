Abdominal swelling: what are the possible causes? | Drauzio Varella











Gas and abdominal bloating are common complaints that anyone can experience from time to time. But if the problem is recurring, you need to investigate.

Feeling full, bloated, with gases it’s a feeling that everyone has felt at least once in their lives. Abdominal bloating – which often comes with excess gas – can have different origins, from a food that doesn’t go down well to a gastrointestinal disease that needs to be investigated.

In some cases, adopting simple eating habits can alleviate the problem. However, when symptoms appear frequently, it is best to see a doctor and perform specific tests to find out what is causing the discomfort and thus make the most appropriate treatment.

Habits that interfere with digestion

Stuffing is that feeling of a bloated stomach, when a person feels full despite having eaten little at that meal or throughout the day. One of the reasons for this to happen is related to the way you eat. Those who chew little, for example, tend to feel more swollen.

That’s what Dr. Vanessa Prado, digestive system surgeon, physician at the Digestive System Specialties Center at Hospital Nove de Julho, member of the Brazilian Society of Digestive System Surgery (SBDC) and the Brazilian Society of Coloproctology (SBC). “If you are a person who eats too quickly, this influences bloating because the food will fall into the stomach in its entirety, without being crushed, and the stomach will take longer to process digestion, so it will cause more fermentation in the stomach. ”

Consuming carbs in excess, according to the expert, can also lead to greater fermentation and thus favor bloating.

Conditions and diseases that can cause swelling

Qwho has gastritis, which is inflammation of the stomach wall, also tends to feel more bloated. That’s because when the stomach is inflamed, it takes longer to digest, which can lead to increased gas and bloating in the abdominal region. Other common illnesses that can cause these symptoms are lactose intolerance (when the person cannot digest the sugar in milk) and the celiac disease (when there is intolerance to gluten, protein present in wheat, barley and rye).

“Remembering that intolerance is different from allergy. The patient may, for example, not be intolerant, but be allergic to egg protein and everything he eats with eggs, he gets stewed. So, sometimes it is necessary to investigate both things: intolerances and allergies, with intolerance being the most frequent cause of bloating”, highlights Dr. Vanessa.

When the person has swelling in the lower belly region, below the navel line, the causes can be other, such as constipation (difficulty evacuating), excess trapped gases, food poisoning or even a symptom of diseases such as appendicitis, diverticulitis and even endometriosis. “It is inflammatory bowel problems that cause dysfunction, that is, the bowel movement will be altered because of these diseases, which will generate greater bloating.”

Tumors in the region can also cause this sensation as they obstruct the intestine.

How to improve digestion

The specialist recommends some measures that favor the digestion process and, in this way, help to prevent unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms, such as bloating and excess gas:

Avoid drinking during the meal. The doctor says up to two fingers of liquid doesn’t cause problems, but the ideal is to drink from 30 minutes to an hour after eating;

Try to maintain a posture at the table and avoid eating while touching the computer or cell phone, for example, as this distracts you from your chewing;

Pay attention to what you are eating and try to chew slowly, to better grind the food;

Some vegetables and greens cause more gas production – such as broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage, for example. If you have any intestinal problems, the ideal is to avoid this type of food;

Avoid lying down right after eating because, in addition to disrupting digestion (which can lead to bloating, gas and colic), this habit favors reflux and can cause heartburn, burning and regurgitation.

What to do to relieve

In addition to measures to aid digestion, according to the expert, a common tip to relieve excess gas and abdominal bloating is chamomile tea. “Chamomile helps a lot to reduce this. A cup of warm tea half an hour after a meal helps with digestion and prevents the production of excess gas,” she explains.

“This is a natural tip, but if you are always bloated, with gas, experiencing cramps, the ideal is to look for a health professional to ask for specific tests such as endoscopy, colonoscopy and ultrasound to make the appropriate treatment with medication”, he highlights. “The improvement of this situation occurs from a set of habits, choice of food, proper chewing and the search for a professional.”

For those with bloating caused by constipation, the tip is to increase your fluid intake and consume more fiber, vegetables, and fruits. In addition, physical exercise is an important ally: walking, for example, helps to stimulate bowel movement.

Remember that feeling gastrointestinal discomfort from time to time is normal. It can be the result of occasional overeating, a busy day when the person had to eat too fast or even a stressful day, as stress can also affect the digestive system. Common medications, such as antigase, can relieve symptoms. “If it’s something sporadic, ok. But if you are having symptoms an average of three, four times a week, the most appropriate thing is to look for a professional”, recommends the doctor.

