Accountant linked to Lula is suspected of money laundering with the PCC









The Denarc (State Department of Narcotics Investigations), of the Civil Police of São Paulo, asked the Justice to seize the assets of accountant João Muniz Leite on suspicion of laundering money from organized crime. The complaint states that he and his wife won 55 times in federal lotteries last year, having shared the value of one of the prizes with a drug dealer linked to the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital).

Muniz was an accountant for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), being responsible for his income tax returns between 2013 and 2016, as shown in the Estadão report published this Thursday (16).

The investigated’s current office is located at the same address where Fábio Luís Lula da Silva, Lulinha, Lula’s son, maintains the companies FFK Participações, BR4 Participações and G4 Entretenimento, according to data from the São Paulo Board of Trade. Denarc’s complaint does not mention the former president and his son, there is only a coincidence of addresses.











The prize received by Muniz and shared with a PCC trafficker was R$16 million, according to the Civil Police. The drug supplier named in the complaint is Anselmo Becheli Santa Fausta, known as Cara Preta, one of the most prestigious names in the organization. He was killed in December 2021.

The award was divided into five parts: two went to Muniz and three to Cara Preta. According to Denarc, it is possible that the values ​​were used by the trafficker to buy the transport company UBus in partnership with five members of the PCC plus 18 family members of members of the criminal group. The company has a R$ 600 million contract with the city of São Paulo, operating 13 bus lines in the east side.

















lottery prizes







Investigations show that Muniz’s wife, whose name was not revealed, won the lottery 49 times – totaling R$ 2.16 million in prizes. According to delegate Fernando Santiago, she even suffered losses in some situations. The police officer cites an opportunity in which she spent R$480,000 and earned R$330,000. In another, the bet was BRL 114,000 and yielded a prize of BRL 62,000.

Muniz won R$34.1 million on six occasions. On two occasions, the prizes were R$ 16 million. But he also lost money on gambling. On one occasion, he bet BRL 662,000 and won BRL 425,000. In another, the bet of BRL 84,000 yielded BRL 74,000. For the amounts involved, the police suspect that the lottery prizes were used to “heat” illicit money. There are indications of money laundering with the amounts received.











The accountant would also have helped drug dealer Santa Fausta to open companies with false names. The Estadão report cites one by the name of Eduardo Participações Patrimoniais.

The case is being processed by the 1st Court of Tax Crimes, Criminal Organization and Money Laundering in the Capital, responsible for deciding whether or not to block Muniz’s assets. The court denied his arrest warrant. The São Paulo Public Ministry agreed to Denarc’s request.







Apartment





The Estadão report informs that Muniz has been acting as a trusted accountant for Lula’s family for more than a decade. He even testified to the police in December 2017 during an investigation into proof of rent discharge that was delivered by the defense of the former president to the Federal Court.

The complaint by the Federal Public Ministry claimed that the construction company Odebrecht paid the rent for an apartment next to Lula’s in a building in São Bernardo do Campo, in São Paulo. The investigation indicated that the former president had the property at his disposal. The apartment belonged to Glaucos da Costamarques, cousin of the rancher José Carlos Bumlai, a confessed defendant in the Lava Jato operation, who was close to Lula.

The then judge in the case, Sergio Moro, ruled out the hypothesis that the receipts were false, but the Attorney General’s Office declared that they were cold, even though they were not manufactured – which indicates that Lula never paid the rent on the apartment. The evidence was annulled and the case ended up shelved after the court decision that made Moro a suspect.







Lava Jato Operation





Muniz strengthened relations with Lula’s family after the rent case, according to the Estadão report. Proximity increased in November 2019, a month before Operação Mapa da Mina, the Lava Jato phase that established millionaire contracts between the telecommunications company Oi and Lulinha’s companies.

It was during that period that the former president’s son broke up with Jonas Suassuna. The businessman owned the Santa Bárbara ranch, in Atibaia – which resulted in Lula’s conviction in Lava Jato, but also had invalid evidence.

After breaking up the partnership, Lulinha transferred the headquarters of the company BR4 Participações to Rua Cunha Gago, 700, set 11, in Pinheiros. It is in this location that there are two other companies owned by Lula’s son, whose address is also used by Muniz. Lulinha’s three companies have capital of R$ 4.3 million.

On site, the accountant maintains a company selling computer equipment since 2017, CDigital Network Security. Another five Muniz companies have already been registered with addresses in the same building, five floors above.

The Estadão report was at the scene this Wednesday (15), but did not find Muniz or his defense. The vehicle sought advice from Lula, the defense of the former president and that of his son. Defender of Lula, the lawyer Cristiano Zanin Martins said he did not know if the accountant still provides services for his client. Criminalist Fábio Tofic, who defends Lulinha, did not comment.

The defense of the Santa Fausta family and the other members of the PCC investigated by Denarc was not located by the report.







PCC and bus company





The report found that drug dealer Anselmo Santa Fausta would have used the false name of Ubiratan Antonio da Cunha to acquire the bus company UPBus. Three other members of the PCC leadership were shareholders of the company, which was the target of a DENARC operation on June 2nd – when 62 search and seizure warrants were fulfilled and the police seized cell phones, computers, documents, two rifles, pistols, revolvers. and lots of ammunition.

Investigations show that Silvio Luiz Ferreira, aka Cebola, Cláudio Marcos de Almeida, aka Django, and Décio Gouveia Luis, aka Portuguese, were members of Santa Fausta and are accused of forming the top of the faction. Two other members of the group, Alexandre Salles Brito, known as Xandi, and Anísio Amaral da Silva, known as Biu, were identified as partners in the company.

The Civil Police of São Paulo began investigating the case after the murder of Santa Fausta, in December 2021, according to delegate Fernando Santiago, of the 4th Precinct of Denarc. At the time, the drug dealer was with Antonio Corona Neto, the Bloodless, who was also killed.