Actor who killed mother says she didn’t deserve the crime

Actor Ryan Grantham, 24, known for his role in “Riverdale” and who killed his mother, told a hearing that she did not deserve death. He was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder, according to CBC News.

“My mother was a caring, compassionate and loving person. She didn’t do anything to deserve what I did to her,” the actor told the Supreme Court of Canada, according to Vancouver-based CTV News.

“In the face of something so horrible, apologizing almost seems pointless. But from every fiber of my being, I’m sorry,” he said. Grantham.

During his sentencing hearing, a forensic psychologist hired by the defense attested that the mental state of Grantham at the time he was “far from normal”, describing him as “unstable, chaotic, ambivalent and fragile”.

“The only way I can justify continuing to live is if I live the rest of my life in a way that she would be proud of, to be a better, honest, good person,” she said. Grantham to court.

Grantham further said that he considered shooting and killing his mother in the days leading up to her death.

In March 2020, the actor killed his mother, Barbara Waite, with a gunshot to the head, while she had her back to him and was playing the piano. According to the authorities responsible for the case, after committing the crime, the young man took money, bought marijuana, produced explosives, a Molotov cocktail and watched television.

Before bed, Ryan Grantham put a sheet over his mother’s body, and the next day, he put candles around her. Soon after, he took the car with three guns, ammunition and 12 Molotov cocktails with the intention of killing Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

Along the way, the artist changed his mind and went to a police station. At the scene, he confessed that he killed his own mother. Ryan Grantham has yet to testify at the trial, but prosecutors said the actor had suicidal and violent tendencies.

In “Riverdale”, the artist was responsible for giving life to the teenager who kills the protagonist’s father, Archie Andrews, in a car accident. In the series, the boy’s father tries to take the blame to assume the consequences of the crime. .