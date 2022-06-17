Actress Maria Lúcia Dahl, from ‘Tower of Babel’ and ‘Anos Rebeldes’, dies at 80

Artist suffered from Alzheimer’s and died from kidney complications; wake took place in Rio de Janeiro

Reproduction / Globe

Maria Lúcia Dahl was in the cast of ‘Tower of Babel’, ‘Golden Years’ and ‘Dancin’ Days’



The actress Maria Lucia Dahl died on Wednesday night, the 15th, at the age of 80, in Rio de Janeiro. The information was confirmed by the artist’s sister, the costume designer. Marília Carneiro, on the social networks. Maria Lúcia was hospitalized at Hospital Vitória, in Barra da Tijuca. she suffered from Alzheimer’s and died of kidney complications. The wake took place on the afternoon of Thursday, 16, as well as the cremation ceremony at the Memorial do Carmo Cemetery, in the Caju neighborhood. Since 2020, she has lived at Retiro dos Artistas. Between 1970 and 1980, Maria Lúcia was successful on TV, being in the cast of productions such as “Torre de Babel” (1998), “Anos Rebeldes” (1992), “Golden Years” (1986) and “Dancin’ Days” (1978). ). The last soap opera in which she participated was “Aquele Beijo”, shown on Globe in 2011. The actress was also present in national cinema and worked as a screenwriter, collaborating with the text of “Cristal”, a soap opera by SBT.

Marília paid tribute to her sister on social media: “We were like that. Just the two of us. Wherever each other went. When we were little, we were dressed the same, we always traveled together, sharing the boredom of those ship trips. Endless and many trips. Dad did not travel without his daughters and was afraid of flying. We became two precocious travelers, which addicted us forever. We spend our adult lives in search of new frontiers. Today, she went ahead of me even though I arrived earlier in the world. I hope she finds on the other side all the things she imagined waiting for us there. Kisses my dear sister, have a good trip”. Stepan Nercessian, Cissa Guimarães, Rodrigo Fagundes, Angela Ro Ro, Kika Kalache and Bruna Lombardi are among the artists who wished their condolences.