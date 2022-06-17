Actress reveals she lost role in Globo soap opera for supporting Bolsonaro

The Portuguese actress, Maria Vieira, accused Rede Globo of having vetoed her to perform in “Travessia” for being a right-wing activist and supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In a Facebook post made this Wednesday (14), she said that she was informed by director Mauro Mendonça Filho that she left the cast of the next nine o’clock soap after a decision by ‘superiors’.

However, the artist suspects that she lost her job because of her political aspirations. She is also a municipal deputy for the CHEGA party, which is the birthplace of the extreme right in Portugal.

In the outburst on social media, the actress said that she would have been sought out at the beginning of last month by a Globo producer to be in the plot of Gloria Perez. Previously, Maria had already made other titles on the network, such as: Negócios da China (2008), Sete Vidas (2009) and Quem Beijo (2013).

“Of course I accepted immediately because the project seemed interesting to me, I have great admiration for Mauro Mendonça and Gloria Perez and because I love Brazil”, he said.

Then, Maria Vieira listed what could have happened for her performance to have been vetoed.

“What I do know is that this time someone worked behind the scenes to prevent me from joining the cast of Gloria Perez’s soap opera,” she said.

The veteran believes if her rejection has to do with the fact that she is a right-wing activist and has positions in favor of the Bolsonaro government:

“It would have been the only reason why I was removed from the cast of what would be my fourth soap opera on TV Globo. I am a conservative, right-wing actress and I am a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro. I believe that these would have been the reasons why I was removed from the cast of what would be my fourth soap opera on TV Globo!”, observed the actress.

Maria Vieira knows what she’s talking about, her father was from the PCP (Portuguese Communist Party) from which she joined in 1981, she says she stayed until the early 1980s, very young:

“The time still had left-wing ideas, but through the books I read, friends with different ideas and the trips I took, I realized I was wrong. Socialism and communism are based on totalitarian systems, on left-wing dictatorships.”

An unprecedented file on Bolsonaro appears, the media is silent, but the truth is protected and will prevail

The election is coming… It’s time for you to show all your love for Brazil!

Have you secured your t-shirt, flag and sash?

All this and much more you can find at Shopping Conservador…

The biggest patriot store in Brazil!!

Click on the link below:

https://www.shoppingconservador.com.br/

Brazil needs you!

also know the Bolsonaro Craft Beer, CLICK HERE!

If you want, donate any amount to Jornal da Cidade Online via PIX (key: [email protected] or 16.434.831/0001-01).

Sign the JCO:

https://assinante.jornaldacidadeonline.com.br/apresentacao