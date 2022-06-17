Adriane Galisteu faces perrengue live: “I was desperate to call someone”

Adriane Galisteu presents the “Power Couple” (Photo: Reproduction/RecordTV)

Adriane Galisteu likes to give in the looks, but as they say on the internet “who sees close, doesn’t see it run”. This Wednesday (15), the presenter published a behind-the-scenes video of “Power Couple” and showed a moment in which he had to “call for help”, as he had his heel stuck during the live program.

In the images, Galisteu appears trying to release his shoe without anyone noticing while commanding a race at the same time. When the camera focuses on the participants, she takes the opportunity to call someone from the production. The problem is that no one notices what is happening.

“I stuck my heels on the floor during the live show. It’s stuck and doesn’t want to get out for nothing. My God. Laughing nervously”, narrated the presenter, who added: “When the camera turned, I called someone from the production to release me. I almost fell! PQP. I was desperate calling someone”.

After many attempts, a Record TV employee noticed the presenter’s discomfort and helped her. What Galisteu did not imagine is that another foot of hers would also be stuck soon afterwards. With the camera focused on her, the artist could no longer call someone from the production to help. All that was left was to try to release the shoe on her own. The video showed all her efforts.

“I tried to keep pulling with my thumb until I could. I finished the program beautifully and no one noticed. It’s every perrengue I go through”, declared the blonde, laughing.

See the full video: