After homophobic speech, Bruna Karla receives unfollow from Anitta and response from Gil do Vigor: “prejudiced attitude”

The statements of gospel singer went viral again on webbut they were made in December of last year in participation in the Positively Podcast

Bruna Karla, gospel singerwas once again the target of criticism on social media after web reactivate the singer’s lines recorded in participation in the Positively Podcast in December 2021, a program presented by Karina Bacchi. During the interview, Bruna Karla if positioned in a homophobic way and guaranteed that he would not make an artistic presentation in a gay marriage.

The matter came up at the Bruna comment on an invitation you received to a friend’s wedding. In justification, the Singer Says Same-Sex Relationships ‘Aren’t Going to Heaven’. When reporting the situation experienced to the presenter, Bruna staged the moment when he said (as if speaking directly to his friend): “The day I agree to sing at your wedding with another man, I can stop singing about the Bible and about Jesus.”.

Despite the statements, at the time Bruna even tried to declare respect for the LGBTQIA+ community. Time passed and the matter was dropped, but recently the Bruna Karla’s statements came to light againand this time, the movement against the attitude of the gospel singer generated even more positioned responses.

anitawho in the past had covered a song by gospel singerHe gave unfollow The Bruna Karla at the Instagram and Gil do Vigor, ex-BBBwrote a direct reply to Bruna through your twitter: “In fact, when Jesus appears someone will be ashamed and it’s not your gay friend but you for your prejudiced attitude! John 14 says that God calls us friends and the word friend is too strong to be sustained based on prejudice and lack of love for others.”