After negative repercussions, Bruna Karla seeks a friend.

Bruna Karla’s opinion about gay marriage had an extremely negative repercussion, on the night of this Wednesday (16), and the gospel singer ended up being massacred on the internet for exposing that she told a gay friend that she would go to his wedding only if he go up to the altar with a woman.

After being accused of homophobia, Bruna Karla sought out her friend, who until then she had not mentioned the name in her controversial statement, youtuber Bruno Di Simone, who is currently dating former pastor Felipe Heiderich.

Journalist Fabia Oliveira had access to the audios that Bruna sent Bruno, in an attempt to justify herself. And surprisingly, even after the way she referred to the influencer in an interview with Karina Bacchi’s podcast, Bruna still had the courage to call the boy a ‘friend’ and to say that his homosexuality was a ‘choice’.

“Hey friend. I’m sending you this message, because I gave this interview a while ago, not even now. And at no time did I want to expose our friendship. In fact, I didn’t even say your name. I want to tell you, Bruno, that I have always loved you and I will always continue to love you very much. You are my friend and in friendships we always respect each one’s choices and life”, she began.

The singer also recalled a little of the friendship she cultivated with the influencer over the years, although more recently they are further apart, due to his move to São Paulo. She also emphasized how much she ‘loves’ her friend.

Listen to the audios: