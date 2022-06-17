After the announcement of the readjustment, Lira asks for the resignation of the president of Petrobras: ‘He works systematically against the people’

On Twitter, the president of the Chamber of Deputies said that José Mauro Ferreira Coelho ‘will leave a legacy of destruction for the company, the country and the people’.

Fátima Meira – Estadão Content

Post was made on Twitter, minutes after the announcement of a new adjustment



After the announcement of a new adjustment in gasoline and diesel prices, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), took to Twitter to ask for the resignation of the president of Petrobras, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho. “The president of Petrobras has to resign immediately. Not because of my personal will, but because he does not represent the majority shareholder of the company – Brazil – and, worse, systematically works against the Brazilian people in the country’s worst crisis. He only represents himself and what he does will leave a legacy of destruction for the company, the country and the people. Get out!!! Because its management is an act of corporate terrorism ”, wrote the parliamentarian. In a statement released this Friday morning, the 17th, the state-owned company announced an increase of more than 14% in the price of diesel – from R$4.91 to R$5.61 per liter – and of more than 5% in the tariff. of gasoline – the price of a liter goes from R$ 3.86 to R$ 4.06.

This is not Lira’s first demonstration against the command of Petrobras. On the night of this Thursday, 16, after the company’s Board of Directors gave the green light to the readjustment announced this Friday, the leader of Centrão said that “the Brazilian state-owned company that has a social function acts as a friend of billionaire profits and an enemy of Brazil. ”. In another publication, the president of the Chamber of Deputies said that he will bring together the leaders of the House to discuss the oil company’s pricing policy. “Petrobras policy, which belongs to Brazil and not to the Petrobras board,” he wrote. Another exponent of Centrão, the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, also raised his tone against the state-owned company. “Enough! The time has come. Petrobras is not one of its directors. It’s from Brazil. And it cannot, therefore, continue with such insensitivity, ignore its social function and abandon Brazilians in the biggest crisis of the last century. The government, Congress and everyone with responsibility have to put an end to this abuse of billionaire profits at a time when the company cannot turn its back on Brazil and Brazilians. Responsibility, yes. Never lack of vision of the country and solidarity with the nation”, said Nogueira.