Alcides perceives intimacy between Guta and Marcelo in Pantanal

gutta (Julia Dalavia) never took off Marcelo (Lucas Leto) out of her head, and she won’t even be able to hide the above-normal affection she feels for her stepbrother in the next chapters of wetlandleaving your loving feelings on display for everyone, including Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), one of the first to find the intimacy between the two strange in the nine o’clock soap opera.

It doesn’t take long for the pawn to realize that there is something different in the relationship between Guta and Marcelo, faithfully believing that the two brothers can get involved in a different way. He’s absolutely right, after all, Zuleica’s son (Aline Borges) messed with Guta’s heart a long time ago and will leave her frozen again soon, especially when he decides to accompany Tenório (Murilo Benício) in one of the scammer’s turns. to the Pantanal.

Guta will free himself in the midst of his relationship with Marcelo in Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Guta will free himself in the midst of his relationship with Marcelo in Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Obsessed with each other, Guta and Marcelo will live a gigantic dilemma, after all, both have the knowledge that they are brothers on their father’s side, but fate will leave the way free for a romance, from the moment the truth is exposed in the plot. : Tenório is not Marcelo’s father. The boy is the result of a sexual abuse suffered by Zuleica in the past, shortly before she meets Tenório, who will have a blood bond with her totally discarded son.

Even so, the relationship between Guta and Marcelo will suffer impasses from multiple sides, from Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), who cannot stand the presence of Zuleica’s son in her house, to Tenório himself, who still considers him his son, despite the apparent shame.