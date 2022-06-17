Alok will move from Brazil with his family

because of work, Hello will need to temporarily move to Spain and has announced that he will take his family, wife Romana Novais and the two small children together. The DJ stated that he can’t stay away and for that reason, he had to make the decision to take them out to live.

Alok declared that he will be staying in Hï Ibiza for three months and, as he does not want to be away from his wife and children, he will take them with him. However, even outside the country, he will carry out his hectic routine of shows, including in Brazil, so he will live on an air bridge.

“I have no other option”

“I’m going to stay three months at the Hï Ibiza residence. I will take my family with me. I’m not even looking at the destination, but the journey itself, which has to be pleasant. With my children and my wife, for sure, it will be much better. They go with me, stay there for a month, then we go back to Brazil to do some events, like Rock in Rio, for example. I will live on the airlift, but I will be based there. It’s going to be a little complex. But I have no other option. I can’t stay three months away from my family.” declared Alok, in an interview with Rafael Godinho, from Quem.

Even with a hectic routine and need to make changes in his life because of his career, as well as his family, Alok declared that he does not intend, at the moment, to slow down. The DJ ended by saying about the importance of his work and how he needs this hectic routine to feel good.

“I’m still on a high note. I don’t think about reducing the agenda now. I want, somehow, to have a more balanced life, but not stop. I don’t know if I can. I think I have some anxiety inside me, that when I stop for three days, I go crazy. I always want to be on the move. Maybe 10 years from now, I’ll have another answer (laughs)”, ended.