Amazon marks Prime Day for July, but discounts start this month – Tecnoblog

the traditional Amazon’s Prime Day is Back. This Thursday (16), the retail giant announced that its mega action of offers for Prime members will take place on the 12th and 13th of July, in Brazil and in other countries. Although the event will only take place next month, customers can already find discounted products in June.

Amazon marks Prime Day for July, but discounts start this month (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

Amazon defines Prime Day as a global event. In addition to Brazil, countries such as the United States, Mexico, Portugal, China, Italy, Germany, Japan, among others, participate in the campaign. In a statement, the company announced that, for the first time, Poland and Sweden will also feature Prime Day.

Prime Day in Brazil: how to follow the offers

It is the third time that the action takes place in Brazil. In the last edition, which took place on the 21st and 22nd of June, Amazon said that it recorded an increase of more than 120% in the amount of products purchased by Prime members compared to the 2020 edition. Fire TV Stick Lite, tenth generation Kindle and third-generation Echo Dot were the best-selling Amazon devices in the country.

In 2022, the strategy is the same: Amazon Prime Day lasts for 48 hours. It starts on July 12th at 12:00 am and ends at 11:59 pm on July 13th. In addition to the offers, buyers from all over Brazil are contemplated with free shipping.

Amazon Prime Day (Image: Handout/Amazon)

Consumers will find several categories with cheaper products: books and eBooks, electronics, computers and computers, beauty, food and drinks are some of them.

In warm weather, on the Prime Day page, you can already find some offers. On the day this news airs, we find games, notebooks, iPhones, peripherals, eBooks and home appliances on sale.

Remembering that, to participate in Prime Day, the person needs to be a Prime subscriber, which underwent a price adjustment last month. More expensive, these are the new values: BRL 14.90 monthly or BRL 119 for the annual plan.

