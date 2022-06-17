An eight-meter balloon falls into a vacant lot in the interior of São Paulo and catches fire; VIDEO | Santos and Region

A balloon fell in a vacant lot in Apiai, in the interior of São Paulo, on the morning of this Thursday (16), around 11:30 am. As determined by TV Tribuna, a broadcaster affiliated with Rede Globo, the object was almost eight meters long and caught fire after the fall. But the flames were brought under control. (See video above)
The aforementioned land is located on Avenida Presidente Humberto de Alencar Castelo Branco, in the Pinheiros neighborhood. According to the Apiai Municipal Guard, the suspicion is that the balloon came from Curtiba (PR).
O g1 contacted the man who filmed the inflatable, who prefers not to be identified. “I saw the balloon at the top and it was approaching my house. It seemed to be small, but it came down and, close to the main avenue of the Pinheiros neighborhood [viram que era grande] “.
Balloon falls in a vacant lot in Apiai, in the interior of São Paulo, this Thursday (16) — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks
According to article 42 of Law No. 9,605, of February 12, 1998, it is prohibited to manufacture, sell, transport or release balloons that may cause fires in forests and other forms of vegetation, in urban areas or any type of human settlement.
The person responsible can face one to three years in prison or receive a fine. In certain cases, penalties may be applied simultaneously.