Anitta counters Sônia Abram’s attack and says: “Thursday journalist”

Anitta decided to put her mouth on the trombone and detonated the presenter of the program A Tarde É Sua, from RedeTV!, Sônia Abrão. It all happened after Girl From Rio won the Press Trophy for singer of the year, which did not please the veteran at all.

During this Thursday’s program (16/6), Abrão made clear his dissatisfaction with the result of the category and came to compare Anitta with the artist Carmen Miranda.

On Twitter, an internet user posted: “It is incredible how Sonia and her disciples hate Anitta for the simple fact that she is authentic [risos]. This bunch of vultures comparing Anitta with Carmen Miranda out of the blue, just to try to diminish the girl from Rio. Stop, it’s so ugly.”

Anitta, then, decided to speak out and said that Sônia talks about her to gain audience, in addition to remembering the veteran’s beef with influencer Gessica Kayanne.

“She doesn’t hate me. She does this to gain an audience… To speak ill of those who are grooving like my gigika [GKay] that I didn’t even have to give this lady so much spotlight. If you read this book here, half of what she said about Carmen will already go down the drain”, began the powerful.

“Even at the time of Carmen, there was a (more than one) journalist of the fifth category who kept talking bad about her just to win the stage. On the day of her death, although it was one of the biggest and most suffered funerals in the country (almost the same as that of Getúlio), the newspapers decided not to report it this way, claiming that she was the ‘shame of the country’. Too sad”, added Anitta.

Finally, Poderosa stated that Abram’s work is a “disservice”:

“Finally, I’m sure that if this lady were alive and doing what she does today (which I don’t call work because in my opinion, as she has hers on everything, I think it’s a disservice) she would be one of the journalists to gain an audience with the herd repeating all the nonsense that others said about her. So just let her earn her money there and God bless.”

