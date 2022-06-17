Anitta counters Sônia Abram’s criticism after the singer’s victory in the Press Trophy: “She doesn’t hate me”

Girl From Rio doesn’t take home shame! This Thursday (16), Anitta countered the criticism made by presenter Sônia Abrão on the Rede TV show! The afternoon is hers. The journalist was commenting on the category Singer of the Year of the Press Trophy, an award shown on Wednesday (15), when she showed dissatisfaction with Malandra’s victory.
Sônia said that she is tired of the marketing involving Anitta and also said that the only singer to be successful internationally was Carmen Miranda. “From the 30s, 40s, 50s until now, if you are looking for the Brazilian of international fame… We have Roberto [Carlos] , but singer, Brazilian, who is an icon, you won’t see anyone other than Carmen Miranda, people. And people make this party, this foam, hypnotize everyone, fool fools and you start to buy this story”said the presenter.
Check out the moment below:
On Twitter, a netizen reported what happened to the singer. “It is incredible how Sonia and her disciples hate Anitta for the simple fact that she is authentic [risos]. This bunch of vultures comparing Anitta with Carmen Miranda out of the blue, just to try to diminish the girl from Rio. Stop it’s so ugly,” she said.
Anitta saw the message and decided to respond to the comment made by Sônia, even defending her friend GKay, who has also been criticized by the presenter. “She doesn’t hate me. She does this to gain an audience… To speak ill of those who are grooving like my gigika [GKay] that I didn’t even have to give this lady so much spotlight. If you read this book here, half of what she said about Carmen is already gone.”started.
Finally, the star said that Sonia’s attitudes end up being a disservice to journalism. “Finally, I’m sure that if this lady were alive and doing what she does today (which I don’t call work because in my opinion, as she has hers on everything, I think it’s a disservice) she would be one of the journalists to gain an audience with the herd repeating all the nonsense that others said about her. So just let her earn her money there and may God be with you”he concluded.
