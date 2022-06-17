Anitta loses patience and counters Sonia Abrão’s attack: “Thursday journalist”

Anitta loses patience and counters the comment made by Sonia Abrão during ‘A Tarde É Sua’ when commenting on her victory in the ‘Press Trophy’

Elected the singer of the year in the ‘Troféu Imprensa’, from SBT, anita didn’t like Sonia Abram, one of the award judges. During the ‘A Tarde É Sua’ this Thursday (16), the journalist made clear her dissatisfaction with the result of the category, going so far as to compare her with Carmen Miranda.

When faced with a comment from a netizen about what was said by the presenter, the interpreter of ‘Girl From Rio’ decided to vent. Declared enemy of RedeTV’s contractor! a few years ago, she explained what she thinks about the persecution she suffers from the Brazilian press.

“It’s amazing how Sonia and her disciples hate Anitta for the simple fact that she is authentic [risos]. This bunch of vultures comparing Anitta with Carmen Miranda out of the blue, just to try to diminish the girl from Rio. Stop it’s so ugly”commented a young man on Twitter.

It was then that Anitta decided to speak: “She doesn’t hate me. She does it to gain an audience… To speak ill of those who are grooving like my gigika [GKay] that I didn’t even have to give this lady so much spotlight. If you read this book here, half of what she said about Carmen is already gone.”started the mighty.

“Even at the time of Carmen there was a (more than one) journalist of the fifth category who was also talking badly about her just to gain stage. On the day of her death, although it was one of the biggest and most suffered funerals in the country (almost de Getúlio), the newspapers decided not to report in this way, claiming that she was the “shame of the country”. opinion, as she has hers on everything, I think it’s a disservice) she would be one of the journalists to gain audience with the herd repeating all the absurdities that others said about her. So just let her earn her money there and may God accompany”added Anita.

