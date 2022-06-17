Anitta posts photo with new boyfriend behind the scenes of new song







Anitta posted a photo with her new boyfriend, music producer Murda Beatz Photo: Playback/Instagram

Singer Anitta posted a photo posing with her new boyfriend, Canadian music producer Murda Beatz, during the backstage of the song “No Más”, which, according to the publication, will be released on July 8.

The artist placed a sequence of three photos in the post. In one of them, she and her boyfriend appear inside a car. In another, the couple is standing talking. In the third record, Anitta has her head resting on Murda Beatz’s shoulder.

Anitta publicly assumed her new boyfriend in a video posted on her Instagram stories on Valentine’s Day, asking: “Where’s my gift?”.

Envolver’s hitmaker was referring to Murda Beatz. Anitta appeared in the video lying on the bed next to the artist.

Murda Beatz is the stage name of Shane Lee Lindstrom. He was born on February 11, 1994 in Ontario Canada and became a music producer and DJ. In his trajectory, he released several hit singles like Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott, in addition to Nice for What by rapper Drake and Back on Road by Gucci Mane.

Beatz also produced a special remix for Guns N’ Roses’ classic November Rain (with Kris Wu), as well as Fefe (with 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj) and MotorSport (with Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B), among others.

Between 2016 and 2021, the Canadian producer recorded three mixtapes: Keep God First, Bless You Trap and Memory Lane. A sequel to Keep God First is yet to be released.