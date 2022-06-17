Anitta reveals bizarre episode with stranger peeing, and makes Kelly Clarkson laugh on TV: ‘I adore you so much!’; watch

Anitta’s international career is going very well, thank you! Proof of this is that, this Thursday (16), the singer was one of the interviewees of The Kelly Clarkson Show, presented by Kelly Clarkson and shown on North American TV by NBC. During the chat, our Girl from Rio told about a different episode that she experienced after one of her presentations.

The matter came to light when the presenter showed a TikTok by Anitta, in which she wrote two true statements and one false one. The lie, in the case, was that Kanye West would participate in his new album. “I put his name just for the buzz it would generate“, confessed the carioca.

There were then two items left: one that she had changed the definition of “boss” in Portuguese dictionaries and another in which she said she had peed on the arm of an unknown person. The first one was easy to explain: “In Brazil, the definition of ‘boss’ was ‘the boss’s wife’”. After getting into a “crazy fight”, “now ‘boss’ is the same thing as ‘boss’“, said the artist.

To tell about the time she peed on a stranger, however, she had to do a whole intro: “Saw this guy one day on TikTok in a city I was going to perform. He was hot, so I texted him ‘Come to my show!’… ​​He came with friends, but they all ended up getting drunk.”. At one point, one of them asked the singer to stop the car they were in because he needed to pee. With the vehicle already parked, the boy walked to a tree to relieve himself. “O problem was that an animal came and bit his arm! Which ended up leaving like a big mark, a burn in place.“, recalled Anita.

“He was so drunk he kept saying he was going to lose his arm. Then this friend remembered that if someone urinates on the wound, it kind of eases the pain.“, he said, causing Kelly to laugh. Then Anita added: “I was getting so stressed that I was like, ‘Look, if you don’t shut up I’m really going to piss on your arm!’ So, the artist stopped the car and made a request to her security: to make sure that the boy was not looking at her private parts. The Brazilian still amused the presenter by imitating the way she tried to aim the urine at the burn, while everything was happening. Clarkson burst into tears with laughter.

And isn’t Anitta’s irreverence conquered Kelly? At the end of the story, the winner of the 1st American Idol gave her opinion on the Brazilian: “My god, I adore you so much!“. International career of millions that speaks, right?

See the full scene below!