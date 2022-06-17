Another ‘Greengo’! Palmeiras officially announces the signing of José Manuel López

This Thursday (16th), after a new rout in the BrasileirãoO palm trees officially announced the signing of the Argentine forward José Manuel López, who played for Lanús, from Argentina. As he stood out last season in football in the neighboring country, the 21-year-old caught the attention of Verdão’s analysis department and was sought after.

– I was very happy when I found out about Palmeiras’ interest in me. It’s a great club and I was really happy. Now I’m looking forward to starting training and playing. It’s a club that works a lot and that’s great. May the Palmeiras fans keep cheering and keep hoping for the team. We will always do our best – celebrated ‘Flaco’ López.

With good stature and presence in the area, the striker is considered one of the main revelations of South American football today. Like the Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel, announced by Verdão last month, he will be able to debut in Brazil from July 18, when the transfer window reopens.

– He is a player who comes to give us more options. It won’t take anyone’s place, but it will increase the competitiveness of our team. A tall, versatile player can come in and play with lower lines. The group will welcome him, we cannot say who will play. He, Merentiel, Navarro… We need time and patience. We all evaluate, we believe in our players and now it’s time to get the best out of everyone. He is still a young man, he is a ‘kid’, a ‘kid’. It takes patience and work – said coach Abel Ferreira about the hiring.

According to the calculation of THROW!the deal was worth around 10 million dollars (R$ 50.5 million at the current price) and was still overcoming some bureaucracy to be completed, including the form of payment and documents that were about to come out.

López, in fact, had already undergone medical exams in São Paulo in the last week and was approved, but returned to Argentina to work out the last details before coming definitively to Brazil. The contract with the player was signed for five years, that is, until 2027.

In 59 games since his debut for Lanús, López has scored 22 goals (average of 0.37 per game), 15 of which were scored in 2021: 14 for the Argentine Championship and one for the Copa Sudamericana, divided into 40 duels, that is, mean of 0.375. In 2022, he has already scored seven goals in 19 matches, four for the Argentine Championship and three for the Argentine Cup, an average of 0.37 goals per match this season.