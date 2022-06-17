Apac warns of moderate to heavy rains in the Zona da Mata Sul of Pernambuco | Pernambuco

Residents of the Zona da Mata Sul of Pernambuco should be aware of a new rain alert. The Pernambuco Water and Climate Agency (Apac) issued, on the afternoon of this Thursday (16), a warning of moderate to heavy rainfall.

The new alert was published on the agency’s website at 5 pm and is valid until Friday (17). According to Apac, the forecast is for “continuity of rains at dawn and early in the morning on Friday”. A “gradual” reduction in rainfall is also planned.

On Wednesday (15) Apac had issued an alert of moderate to heavy rains for Greater Recife, Zona da Mata and Agreste. This prediction was confirmed throughout this Thursday.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

In Bom Conselho, in the Agreste region, a woman died after being hit by a house collapse. The information was passed on by the Pernambuco Civil Defense Coordination (Codecipe), which did not disclose the victim’s name or further details about the death.

With the death in Bom Conselho, the number of deaths caused by the storms since the end of May, across the state, rose to 130.

Until Monday (13), Pernambuco had almost 40,000 homeless and displaced people. In late May and early June, heavy rains flooded streets and caused landslides in the Metropolitan Region.

Also on this farm, in Água Preta, in the Mata Sul region of Pernambuco, more than 50 families were left homeless because of the flooding.

Usina Santa Teresa was the most affected community. Videos sent to WhatsApp from TV Globo show flooding in the municipality (see video below).

Rain in Mata Sul de Pernambuco causes flooding and water invades houses

There was also damage in the community of Várzea do Una, in São José da Coroa Grande. The Rio Jacuípe and the small tributaries of the Rio Una, in the city of Barreiros, flooded some houses in Santa Gorete and Lotes.

On PE-96, between Palmares and Água Preta, a barrier slipped and hit a passing car. Civil Defense responded to the incident and informed the driver of the vehicle was injured, but not life-threatening.

2 of 3 Car was hit by a barrier on PE-96, in Pernambuco — Photo: PortalPE10/Reproduction A car was hit by a barrier on the PE-96, in Pernambuco — Photo: PortalPE10/Reproduction

Cities like Tamandaré and Barreiros also registered heavy rainfall. Residents of this region had their homes flooded and furniture damaged by the water.

The Civil Defense reported that it monitors the situation throughout the state. Codecipe has guided the population to follow the recommendations of municipal technicians.

Codecipe also said that it is on 24-hour alert, through the Operations Center, by phones 199 or 3181-2490.

3 of 3 In Barreiros, the waters of the Carimã River flooded — Photo: Reproduction / WhatsApp In Barreiros, the waters of the Carimã River flooded — Photo: Reproduction / WhatsApp