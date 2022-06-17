Application gives up to 30% discount at any supermarket: see how to use

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

With rising inflation, Brazilians have increasingly left a large part of their income at the supermarket. However, the Mangos app is a tool that can help with day-to-day savings, as it is possible to have up to 30% cash back on purchases at any supermarket that issues invoices.

To get cashback through the app, you must purchase selected products from pre-established brands. That way, just read the invoice code on the QR Code or type it in the app.

“This is the app’s differential. You don’t have to buy it at Pão de Açúcar: you can buy it at the corner market, wholesale and even at the beach kiosk, if it issues an invoice”, said the app’s marketing manager, Raiza Scatena.

It is possible to recover at least 10% of the money spent on purchases. On Fridays, the best promotions take place, which reach 30% of the value of the product. On commemorative dates, the cashback reaches up to 50%. Every Tuesday the promotions are updated on the platform.

Items and brands available

There is a varied list of cashback products such as oil, pasta and dishwashing detergent. “For class C and D, saving R$20 or R$30 makes a big difference. That way, you can put more things on the table”, highlights Scatena.

Today, Mangos has a partnership with at least 30 companies. Among the best known brands are Ambev, Pilão, Melitta, 3 hearts, Nissin. However, according to Scatena, these contracts are not exclusive. “We can have a list of beers from two competing brands. Each contract usually lasts from three months to a year.”

It is possible to transfer the amount accumulated with the cashback to a bank account when the amount exceeds BRL 10.00. The app is available for Android and iOS.

Rules

The purchase alone does not guarantee cashback, it is necessary to read the invoice of the products in the application during the validity period of the promotion.

Some offers have a maximum amount of products, so if you exceed this limit, you will not have cashback.

Generally, the money back is in the account within 30 minutes, but, as Scatena explains, it can take up to five working days, “When this happens, it is usually due to instability in the system of the local Treasury Department, which reads the notes tax”.

