Arsenal forwards the signing of G. Jesus for R$ 310 million

Arsenal are close to confirming the signing of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. According to The Times, the proposal is around R$310 million and pleased Manchester City, which must accept the terms.

The 25-year-old striker is coveted in the market and has already been speculated at Real Madrid, Tottenham and Chelsea, but Arsenal, the main interested party two months ago, is the club that has reached the terms and values ​​expected by Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates Manchester City’s goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals Image: REUTERS/Craig Brough

The publication indicates that Arsenal’s initial offer was in the region of R$ 190 million, which did not please Manchester City, which estimates that Gabriel Jesus has a value of at least R$ 255 million.

Even before the signing of striker Erling Haaland, Gabriel Jesus already expressed interest in leaving Manchester City and having more minutes on the field. Last season, the striker participated in 41 games, scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists.

The arrival at Arsenal is seen with good eyes, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, the team’s main strikers, are no longer in the squad, so Gabriel Jesus would remain in the Premier League and would have many minutes on the field.

The Brazilian is a request from coach Mikel Arteta, would arrive as the main signing of the transfer window and is well regarded and has a good relationship with Edu Gaspar, director of the club. As much as Arsenal have not qualified for the next edition of the Champions League, Gabriel Jesus welcomes his arrival at Arsenal due to the increase in minutes he would have in a World Cup year.

For Manchester City, the ex-Palmeiras has scored 95 goals in 236 games since 2017, the year he arrived. Gabriel Jesus won 11 titles for the Manchester club.