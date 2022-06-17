artist star cover with click by brazilian photographer

Singer Beyoncé, 40, stars on the cover of the July issue of British Vogue magazine, with a detail: the photo essay of the article is signed by Brazilian photographer Rafael Pavarotti.

The cover photo shows the singer wearing a black dress and riding a red horse. Next to it, the words: “Beyoncé turns up the heat” which, in free translation, means “Beyoncé turns up the heat”.

The rehearsal is part of the process of promoting “Renaissance” (Renascimento, in free translation), the singer’s new album, announced this morning and which will be released on July 29.

“Beyoncé is ready for her next evolution, one that promises vision, grace — and then some. In the July 2022 issue of British Vogue, Edward Enninful meets a superstar, while Rafael Pavarotti captures the moment. Mirrored globes, light boxes, headdresses? Of course. A horse on the dance floor? Why not?”, says the publication on the magazine’s Instagram, promoting the essay with the artist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, reports suggest that “Renaissance” will be a multi-part album, with “Act 1” containing 16 tracks.

This will be Beyoncé’s first full-length studio album release since 2016’s Lemonade, her seventh album. Since then, the singer has released several singles, the project “The Carters” with Jay-Z, the concert film “Homecoming” (2019) and the visual album “Black is King” (2020).