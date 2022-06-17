As in a viola circle, the last minutes of Delinha are set to the sound of “O Sol e a Lua” – Artes

“She is the luuuuuaaaa”, sang relatives, friends and fans in the farewell of the “Dama do Rasqueado”

After a full day of goodbyes, Delanira Pereira Gonçalves, alias Delinha, was buried under the song that marked her career, “O Sol e a Lua”, among many fans, friends and family. Eternalized in the history of music from Mato Grosso do Sul, the body of the “Dama do Rasqueado” was buried at sunset this Thursday (16), in a ceremony that turned into a viola circle for over an hour.

Exciting, the burial was held at Jardim da Paz Cemetery after a long procession and, during the farewell moment, the most famous song by Délio and Delinha was sung by all those present. While in the original lyrics, Delinha sang “eu sou a lua”, the audience, who made the singer’s burial a show, was not intimidated to shout: “she is the luuuuuaaaa”.

Even after the moment in which the coffin was placed in the tomb was over, the audience continued with other songs, such as “Prenda Querida” and modões. Between short breaks, Delinha’s son, João Paulo Pompeu, thanked him for all the tributes and was even more moved.

My mother is happy there in heaven with God. She would pass by when we were on the road and say ‘this will be my last address’, but she always spoke with joy. Now she is in another moment”, said João, next to his mother.

In addition to the songs, Delinha received many flowers, applause and tears throughout the “goodbye”. Leading the viola group, piper Nilsinho Chamamezeiro, 67, explained that the farewell did justice to the tastes of his lifelong friend.

“This is the saddest moment. I lived with Delinha for over 15 years and I’m saying goodbye because it’s God’s will. She was very fond of music and for sure she is happy at this moment”, narrated Nilsinho.

Slashed Lady was buried under the sunset. (Photo: Gabriela Couto)

Musician and old friend of the “Dama do Rasqueado”, Antônio Rodrigues de Queiroz, o Castelo, highlighted that despite the sadness, now, “the Sun and the Moon” are reunited once again. “It is a lot of sadness in the heart, but it is not my will that predominates. One of these times, Delinha must be next to Délio and for sure ‘the Sun and the Moon’ will shine much brighter now”.

Family, friends and fans came together to sing songs during the funeral. (Photo: Gabriela Couto)

Also following his friend’s trajectory, Sebastião Marinho dos Santos said that it was an honor to have known Delinha for almost all his life. “I followed Delinha from an early age and it was really a shock to lose the queen of the sertanejo”.

Before the procession, between 11 am and 4 pm, Delinha’s wake was made up of much nostalgia and tribute. Held at the Campo Grande City Council, the farewell was the moment for fans, family and friends to start saying their last goodbyes.

As at the time of the burial, those who accompanied the wake said goodbye to Delinha during the closing of the coffin, also to the sound of O Sol e a Lua.

Thanking everyone for their presence at the wake, Delinha’s son, João Paulo Pompeu, reinforced that his mother is immortalized in the memory of Mato Grosso do Sul. “We miss her, but spiritually she will always be with me. And an artist does not die, he will be immortalized in our history”.

Following the farewells, under the sunset, fans who were on the streets followed the procession of Delinha showing the duo’s records, applauded and cried for the loss of the artist.

Traveling through several roads in the city, the Dama do Rasqueado was taken by the Fire Department until her final farewell at Jardim da Paz Cemetery. Leaving the City Council, the procession continued along Avenida Ricardo Brandão, Rua Jeribá, Avenida Ministro João Arinos, Rua Joaquim Murtinho, Avenida Eduardo Elias Zahran, Costa e Silva, Fábio Zahran, Manoel da Costa Lima, Trevo Imbirussu and, finally, Avenue Gunter Hans.

Friends, family and fans went to the City Hall for a farewell funeral. (Photo: Paul Francis)

Among the tributes, the governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB), informed that the state is in mourning for three days. “Mato Grosso do Sul loses an icon of regionalism, but at the same time leaves a legacy for country music”, he said.

Victim of pneumonia, Delinha was hospitalized for eleven days and was discharged on May 25. At home, she started to recover, but her health declined, causing the singer to say goodbye to this world this Thursday (16).