At 82, actress Marilu Bueno is hospitalized in serious condition after undergoing surgery

With more than 60 years of career, actress Marilu Bueno is hospitalized in serious condition; know more

At 82, the actress Marilu Bueno is hospitalized in serious condition at the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

According to information published in a column by journalist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper The globe, the artist has surgery on her abdomen and is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The actress would be hospitalized in the unit since the last day 27.

There are no details on the reason for his hospitalization and surgery. However, in 2016, she was also admitted to the same hospital. Miguel Couto is one of the public hospitals in Rio de Janeiro that serves emergency cases.

With more than 60 years of career, good is known for roles in soap operas such as War of the Sexes (1983), Stupid Cupid (1976), No Handkerchief, No Document (1977), The Cat Ate (1985) and Four by four.

It is worth mentioning that his last TV roles were in the soap opera It’s a good world2016, as Narcisa Ortiz, and Save yourself who canin 2020, as the character Dulce Sampaio.

According to the journalist, the artist would have gone with a friend to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the Copacabana neighborhood, also in the South Zone of Rio, but had to be transferred to the hospital, where she remains hospitalized.