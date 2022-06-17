Atlético-GO coach criticizes Abel Ferreira for lack of respect: “I revolt” – 06/17/2022

Last Thursday (16), Palmeiras defeated Atlético-GO at Allianz Parque by 4-2, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship. Despite Verdão’s expressive victory, what drew attention in the post-game was the press conference by coach Jorginho, who criticized the Palmeirense coach’s stance.

The biggest criticism of the coach of Dragão was directed not only to Abel, but also to the members of the technical commission of Palmeiras. According to him, the lack of respect towards referee Ramon Abatti, in the form of ironies, applause and insults, also offends the Atlético-GO team and the opposing coaching staff.

“I am very sorry for the event that happened in the game, my argument, between my assistant and the people from Palmeiras. I am respectful with the referee, but they are disrespecting the referee, they called the referee blind, clapped their hands to the referee and did not nothing happened. I reported it to the referee. My assistant took a card, their assistant also took it and the one who should be sent off was Abel. It’s not the first time he’s been sent off”, complained the coach, who continued:

“I respect (Abel) as a coach, he has done a great job, congratulations on being two-time Libertadores champion, he does a wonderful job, but respect has to exist with me, with my team, with the referee. complains says he’s working in our favor, but usually it’s against us. We asked for a severe punishment and there was no one from the referee. The fourth referee didn’t tell the referee what Abel did. There can’t be a lack of respect with referee and my team.”

No wonder he and the entire commission are constantly expelled. Clapping for the referee, wanting to screw him. It revolts me as a coach, a Brazilian, he comes to our country and is disrespecting our country. Called blind and nothing happened. Lost is the cry of the loser, but I want to leave my protest”

JorgINHO, TECHNICIAN OF ATLÉTICO-GO

With the victory over Atlético-GO, Palmeiras took the lead in the Brazilian Championship, with 25 points, three more than the vice-leader Corinthians. Meanwhile, Dragão is in the relegation zone, in 17th place, with 13. On Monday (20), Verdão will face São Paulo at Morumbi, and the Goiás team will play at home against Juventude on Sunday (19) .