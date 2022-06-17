Atlético-MG gives Turco last chance against Flamengo, but still believes in evolution | athletic-mg

The result of the classic between Atlético-MG and Flamengo, on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Mineirão, for the Brazilian Championship, threatens the continuity of Antonio “El Turco” Mohamed in charge of the alvinegro team.

Rizek analyzes Atlético-MG’s performances: “It has become an absolutely common team”

Sectors of the club’s board still believe in the work of the Argentine coach in Cidade do Galo. “He works even more than Cuca,” a source told ge. On the other hand, the understanding is that there are no more conditions to wait for the results, which have not come for four matches.

Therefore, in case of defeat to Flamengo at Mineirão, Mohamed will hardly be able to be kept in office. The situation would become unsustainable, according to sources heard by the ge.

In addition to the absence of positive results, the team’s poor performance in recent games is also worrying, especially since, next week, Atlético will start the series of knockout games for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. After the last setbacks, cast and commission were charged by the alvinegra summit.

The team managed only one victory (over Avaí) in the five recent matches. It comes from a 0 to 0 with Palmeiras, defeat by rout for Fluminense (5 to 3), and draws with Santos (1 to 1) and Ceará (0 to 0). The sequence made Atlético, current champions of the Brasileirão, fall from second place to sixth in the table, seven points behind leader Palmeiras.

The defeat at home to Tolima, in the last round of the Libertadores group stage, also shook the foundations of Antonio Mohamed’s work. The result ended the biggest unbeaten series in Libertadores history, which had Galo as the record holder.

With 11 points in Group D, Atlético had the fifth best campaign among the top teams in each group, ahead only of Boca Juniors, Colon and Libertad.

On the other hand, there is a consensus that the absence of important players, whether due to injuries, call-ups or suspensions, also weighed on the latest results. When asked, players and management publicly defend Mohamed’s work.

– The coach is not here alone. He doesn’t enter the field, I know he has his share of the work, of assembling the team and the day to day and we players too (…) Of course we have our responsibility, not just our coach. Pressure from you from the press, from the fans, this is normal because the result is not happening – said full-back Mariano.

However, the lack of victories and convincing performances by the group, which comes from important titles such as the Brazilian, Copa do Brasil, Supercopa and the second championship Mineiro, put a question mark over the Argentine coach’s sequence.

Against Flamengo, on Sunday, Mohamed can count on the return of midfielders Jair and Allan, who were suspended in the draw against Ceará. Chilean striker Eduardo Vargas, who has recovered from a right thigh injury, can also start the match. Of the players considered starters, only midfielder Zaracho remains out, because of a muscle injury in his right thigh.