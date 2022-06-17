Atletico-MG patron leaves Forbes list of billionaires

Credit: Disclosure / Atlético-MG

The businessman Rubens Menin, patron of Atlético-MG, no longer appears on the list of billionaires of the American magazine Forbes, in a report released last Wednesday (15). According to Superesportes, he would have lost a great fortune.

Forbes lists those who have a fortune above 1 billion dollars, or in converted values, about R$ 5 million at the current price. The patron of the Rooster would have left the list of the American magazine due to the sudden drop in the value of the shares of his companies. Owner of MRV and Banco Inter, Menin saw his fortune plummet from $3.9 billion to less than $1 billion.

MTV shares, for example, fell from R$16.50 last year to around R$8.26. Drop of about 50%.

According to the newspaper Superesportes, this represents a vertiginous fall in the financial market in recent years. One of the reasons would be the Covid-19 pandemic itself, which strongly influenced the situation of the economy and the companies of Atlético-MG’s patron. In any case, according to a recent balance sheet, in 2022, MRV achieved a profit of more than BRL 78 million. The net sales of Menin’s company exceeded R$ 1.7 million.

Rooster lives crisis in the field

On the field, Atlético-MG is experiencing a moment of crisis and has won only one of the last six games. The team comes from a draw away from home with Ceará, at Castelão, by 0 to 0. The last victory of Galo was on May 29, when they beat Avaí, at home, by 2 to 1. also recently lost to Fluminense by 5-3, having conceded five goals in the same game, something that had not happened since 2011, in the 6-1 rout against rival Cruzeiro.