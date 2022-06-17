Atlético-MG regrets the deaths of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips; English wrote about Galo’s Libertadores title | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG regretted, through social media, the murder of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips, in Amazonas. In 2013, Dom wrote about the conquest of Libertadores by Galo for a British newspaper.

Through Twitter, Galo paid his condolences to the family and friends of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips.

1 of 3 Photo montage by Brazilian indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Photo montage by Brazilian indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

According to the Federal Police, Pereira and Phillips were shot dead and their bodies burned and buried in the Vale do Javari region, in Amazonas. The motive for the crime is still unclear, but the police are investigating whether it is related to illegal fishing activity in the region.

The plane with the remains found at the search site should arrive in Brasília on Thursday night.

The expertise should start to be done on Friday and should be ready next week. According to the investigators’ assessment, it will be possible to carry out a DNA test to identify the remains.

Two people have already been arrested for alleged involvement in the disappearance of the duo: Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado” – who confessed to the crime this Wednesday (15) -, and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira. They are brothers.

The superintendent of the Federal Police (PF) in Amazonas, Alexandre Fontes, said in a press conference this Wednesday that the investigations are still confidential and it is not possible to say the motivation for the crime.

On Wednesday, Federal Police teams collected “human remains” at a location indicated by Amarildo da Costa Oliveira. The suspect, detained since the 7th, confessed to involvement in the crime.