Atlético-MG x Flamengo: “tratas” outside the field increase rivalry and expectations for a duel | football

This Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), Atlético-MG and Flamengo face each other for the Brazilian Championship, at Mineirão. The two teams form, along with Palmeiras, the tripod of favorites to the main competitions in recent years. Because of recent clashes and “fights” between clubs, the rivalry that was already old, gained more ingredients.

The teams still play for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday, also in the capital of Minas Gerais. In turbulent times, clubs are full of reasons to make a confrontation full of tension and rivalry.

Atlético-MG x Flamengo: "tratas" outside the field increase rivalry for the duel

Since last year, there have been several controversial episodes between the two clubs. Had fight between managers, rejection note, confusion in the locker room and even indirect between players on social networks. This year’s Supercup final increased even more the atmosphere of rivalry between the teams, after Atlético’s victory on penalties.

The rivalry between Atlético and Flamengo really moved the teams. It’s not just provocations from fans on social media that fuel the atmosphere of confrontation. The two top scorers of each club were also surprised on social media.

The indirect began after the game Atlético-MG and Coritiba, for the Brazilian Championship this year. Hulk committed a hard foul in the defense field and received a yellow card. The fact that he was not sent off provoked a reaction from fans of the Flamengo, who questioned whether the referee’s decision would not have been different if Gabigol had committed the foul.

Gabigol responded to one of these comments from a flamengo player on Twitter, mocking the yellow card for Hulk. According to the fan, Gabi would be expelled if he was the offender on the field.

“(If it’s me) Red card, 25 games suspension.. and straight to the police station for assault” – joked Gabriel

Hulk replied to Gabriel through social networks, explaining the move and also accusing his colleague of taking advantage of shirt 7’s media to “show up”. The striker recalled that the field decision was upheld by VAR during the review of the bid.

Hulk responds Gabigol

And it didn’t end there! For not having directly quoted the Atlético player, Gabigol still provoked once again on social networks, insinuating that Hulk did not know how to interpret the text. The athletican decided not to surrender more, but the “discussion” was enough to set fire to social networks with a climate of rivalry between players and clubs.

Before the Supercup dispute, this year, Atlético spoke out against the place of the confrontation, scheduled by the CBF for Cuiabá. Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético, used social media to contest the CBF for choosing Arena Pantanal, accusing favoring the carioca club.

Rodrigo Dunshee, vice president of Flamengodecided to get involved in the controversy, once again (we’ll talk about the previous “bullshit” in another topic), and criticized the position of the president of Galo. The leader of the Rio de Janeiro team provoked Sérgio Coelho by saying that he did not deserve “greater attention”.

“There are people who talk so much nonsense, that they don’t deserve more attention” – Dunshe said about Sérgio Coelho, on social networks.

Rodrigo Dunshee, General and Legal Vice President of Flamengo

Sérgio Coelho still hit Dunshee and provoked the Flamengo saying that “each vulture knows the height of flight that his ability reaches.” In an interview with gethe president of Galo called the VP of Flamengo “court jester”.

– There is a lobbyist, dressed as the vice president of a Rio team who, in the absence of what to do – and also in the lack of respect and politeness -, lends himself to the role of court jester. Better: “court parrot”. That kind of puppet used by others to send messages – said Sérgio Coelho to the ge.

Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG

Controversy between Galo and director of the Flamengo

Before the previous “bullshit”, in October 2021, the general and legal vice president of Flamengo, Rodrigo Dunshee, had already starred in another episode with Galo. Through social networks, he called for a strict punishment for Atlético, due to an alleged case of violence in the match Atlético-MG and Santos.

According to the summary of referee Paulo Roberto Alves Junior, at 41 minutes of the 1st half, the director of alvinegro football, Rodrigo Caetano, would have thrown “kicks and punches at the door of the VOR room” (video operation room). The flamengist leader called on social media for “severe punishment of the invaders/aggressors”.

” (…) The consequence can only be one: loss of field control and severe punishment of the invaders / aggressors” – said Roberto Dunshee in a post on Twitter.

On account of Dunshee’s statements, Atlético even published a note of repudiation of the flamenguist’s criticism, accusing the statement of “dissimulated and cunning”. The club also denied the attitudes of manager Rodrigo Caetano during the game.

“The time for off-field maneuvers and favors is over!” – said Atletico in the disapproval note

Rodrigo Caetano and Eudes Pedro in a summary of Galo x Santos

Atletico fans barred at Maracanã

Also in October last year, Atlético-MG and Flamengo faced each other for the Brazilian Championship at Maracanã, and Rubro-Negro won 1-0.. Before the game, Galo fans were stopped at the entrance to the stadium. The match had no ticket sales for the visiting sector and, therefore, thousands of athleticans bought tickets for sectors with Flamengo fans.

“Only those who have a ticket for the sector enter. If you bought a ticket for Flamengo fans, you took the risk. The orders are from above” – ​​a PM told Galo fans.

An exclusive entrance for the Minas Gerais fans had been organized to avoid clashes between fans. However, hours before the game, the police barred the Atletico players from accessing this gate and directed them to enter through the entrance marked on the ticket. The move caused outrage among Galo fans..

Confusion in access to changing rooms

In this same match, the tense atmosphere went from the stands to the field. After the game, coach Cuca and Atlético players revolted with Flamengo staff after a possible provocation on the field trip.

Keno, from Atlético, even provoked rivals saying “we are leaders” and Cuca pushed and pointed his finger in the face of one of the security guards at the stadium. From the images, there were no Rubro-Negro players in the confusion. (Check out the confusion in the video below).

Junior Alonso’s provocation

Atlético-MG was the 2021 Brazilian champion playing at Fonte Nova, against Bahia. Despite Flamengo not being on the field, defender Júnior Alonso, from Atlético, decided to provoke the rival of the moment. In the celebration inside the locker room, the player did a live on social media and said “suck it, Flamengo” to the camera.

Junior Alonso provokes Flamengo in live after title: "Chupa, Flamengo"